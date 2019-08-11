Jeffrey Epstein: Suicide or Arkancide?

I am normally not given to conspiracy theories. But boy, this is another one who would have been a huge problem for the Clinton clan and is found dead.

Some people say this will make the prosecution slower. Other say the fact that there will be no due process against Epstein make make it easier to charge others. However, the star witness will clearly not be there anymore.

Even in the normal case (that Epstein really chose to commit suicide, rather than “being suicided”), it is shocking that a man on suicide watch was able to corrupt a number of people in order to get his way. I think all those involved should now be arrested and interrogated first.

Still, I cannot avoid thinking of Seth Rich, and I have a shiver down my spine.