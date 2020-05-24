A Tale Of Two Women

WATCH: Shortly after @realDonaldTrump designated #PlacesOfWorship essential, @JamesMartinSJ was interviewed on @FoxNews. “Any encouragement…to open churches before it’s safe for everyone is just going to lead to more infections and unfortunately more death.”#CatholicTwitter pic.twitter.com/sG9eKXdSP1 — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) May 23, 2020

I could not believe my eyes when I saw the video above and (in case you can’t play the video) Father Martina in the same screen as the “Fox News” writing.

Let us leave aside for the moment the fact that the people of Satan will take the side of Satan. The issue I have today is with those who give them a platform.

Why on earth is Fox News interviewing this effeminate tool in the first place?

I would understand if MSNBC would do the same; but still after their liberal drift, Fox is supposed to represent (and still get their money from) a certain mindset, opposed to fake Catholicism, effeminacy, and monstrous deformation of Catholicism.

A liberal news outlet might think that this man (I am being generous here), having some official function within the Church, can speak for Her. But the likes of Fox News must know that this man cannot speak for Catholicism, whatever his official rank, and should have looked elsewhere for their interviewing needs.

Millions of people, out there, are either generically Catholic or non-Catholic Christians: is this face the one that Fax wants to present to them as speaking for Catholicism? have they done their research, even one bit, before inviting him? Why have they not looked for one of the thousands alternatives to present a different angle, from a local parish priest to a bishop to anybody else who is not this guy?

This, millions of casual lookers and generic Christians look at this and think that Catholics are, by and large, against the reopening of their churches. They also think that their average testosterone content have gone down dramatically in recent decades.

Fox, wake up.

This guy represents Catholicism like he represents manliness.

You should know better.