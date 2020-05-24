A Tale Of Two Women
I could not believe my eyes when I saw the video above and (in case you can’t play the video) Father Martina in the same screen as the “Fox News” writing.
Let us leave aside for the moment the fact that the people of Satan will take the side of Satan. The issue I have today is with those who give them a platform.
Why on earth is Fox News interviewing this effeminate tool in the first place?
I would understand if MSNBC would do the same; but still after their liberal drift, Fox is supposed to represent (and still get their money from) a certain mindset, opposed to fake Catholicism, effeminacy, and monstrous deformation of Catholicism.
A liberal news outlet might think that this man (I am being generous here), having some official function within the Church, can speak for Her. But the likes of Fox News must know that this man cannot speak for Catholicism, whatever his official rank, and should have looked elsewhere for their interviewing needs.
Millions of people, out there, are either generically Catholic or non-Catholic Christians: is this face the one that Fax wants to present to them as speaking for Catholicism? have they done their research, even one bit, before inviting him? Why have they not looked for one of the thousands alternatives to present a different angle, from a local parish priest to a bishop to anybody else who is not this guy?
This, millions of casual lookers and generic Christians look at this and think that Catholics are, by and large, against the reopening of their churches. They also think that their average testosterone content have gone down dramatically in recent decades.
Fox, wake up.
This guy represents Catholicism like he represents manliness.
You should know better.
Yes, big mistake by Fox. If this is their idea of fair and balanced they screwed up badly.
While this communist inspired corrupt creep is a true source of mockery (“clles is Saved” is a great archive of mockery) he is the voice of the catholic church (lower case on purpose in this case) on fox news.
The latter, having changed ownership, in an attempt to both retain its viewer base and expand that base to the left has lost its focus and is more than willing to use leftist orators as regular contributors. This is no longer the “fair and balanced” or even the “you decide” media outlet, it has become another “here is your opinion, that’s what the ‘o’ stands for,” channel.
I’m not surprised by Fox’s decision at all. They are owned by the Murdochs who are liberal, Hillary supporting Dems. They allow a few conservatives such as Hannity and Laura Ingramson, then at critical moments turn toward the NWO narrative. Remember when they called California several hours before the voting booths had closed and helped throw the mid-term election? Even Trump has called them out.
I am still angry for that!