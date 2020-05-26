Allergies And Vaccines

No masses until we have a vaccine?

This is, apparently, what a “working group” for the Church in Scotland thinks.

It beggars belief.

People went to Mass during the Black Plague, during the world wars. They went to Mass under the bombs. They went to Mass in churches that had no roof, in the bitter cold. Now this bunch of girls want to be exempted from work until they are totally and completely assured that they are safe? They are stating it very clearly. At some point, they will make them reopen the churches. But work? Thanks, but no, thanks.

Please don’t tell me that it is to protect the faithful. Have they asked the faithful?

I think I will develop a very strong allergy to donations to the NO Church.

Then I will say that I will be glad to resume my donations, when a vaccine against my allergy is found.

This, I would say, is for everybody’s safety.

My allergy is very infectious, you know.