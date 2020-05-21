Breaking News: Minnesota’s Bishops Are Catholic!
Finally, finally, FINALLY, some Bishops remember that they are our shepherds, and start acting as Catholics.
The Bishops of Minnesota have decided to defy the orders of the local authorities and allow masses with attendance limited to one third of the usual capacity, rather than the absurd 10 people limit of their own earthly masters.
The quote below is such common sense that it should not have needed to be written, ever:
“It is now permissible for an unspecified number of people to go to shopping malls and enter stores, so long as no more than 50 percent of the occupancy capacity is reached. Big-box stores have hundreds of people inside at any one time, and the number of goods that are being handled and distributed in one store by many people—stock staff, customers, cashiers—is astounding. Workers are present for many hours per day, often in close proximity. There is no state mandate that customers wear masks in those malls or stores, wash their hands consistently, or follow any specific cleaning protocol,” the bishops wrote.
“An order that sweeps so broadly that it prohibits, for example, a gathering of 11 people in a Cathedral with a seating capacity of several thousand defies reason”
“In these circumstances, and given the well-researched protocols that we have proposed (and that are being followed successfully elsewhere in our nation) how can reason require us any longer to keep our faithful from the Eucharist?”
"full emergency until we are sure that no one dies E.V.E.R. A.G.A.I.N.!!!
