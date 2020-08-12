Joe Biden, Dumber Than Dem Voters, Picks Failed Phony Kamala For Veep

I have been very charitable in assuming that Joe Biden really picked Kamala, rather than being told by his handlers that she is the one. Still, one thinks that even Joe, in his moments of lucidity, would have considered her the best pick among those to whom he had obliged himself to, that is: a BVWSG*.

Msss Rice might soon be locked up. Mss Bass stinks of Castro to the heavens. Msss Bottoms has implicitly encouraged looting and refused to back her police force. All other Mssss were not well known, and had little to offer besides the BVWSG status. Therefore, it had to be Kamala.

Kamala has, at least, showed her experience in sucking the Brown of Willie, or in being a Senator and California AG, one of the two. In short, not only she sucks, but she undoubtedly knows how to suck.

She was massacred, and I mean really massacred, by Tulsi Gabbard during the debates. Tulsi Gabbard went nowhere (deservedly, because she refused to even denounce the lynching of Trump and had slipped far too far to the left, like all of them), but even this almost unknown third-tier politician was enough to persuade Dem registered voters, many of them certainly activists, that she was no good. She funneled a lot of money to her sister, whom she put in charge of the campaign, showing that she can Biden with the best of them. She was exposed as a phony and a hypocrite, after joking on the radio about her own pot smoking but sending people to jail for what she jokingly admitted of doing herself. Perhaps she should send herself to jail as an act of reparation.

Speaking of reparations: she might well be the descendant of slave holders, and we will certainly know more about this in the coming months. This is also useful as many will know, in the coming months, that many Blacks were slave holders themselves, in the USA and abroad.

Her father considers her (like all of us) a bitch. He has been pretty vocal about this in the last months. I hope Trump makes him a part of his stump speech, and a fixed feature of his virtual (or otherwise) rallies. The guy will also show that school-bus-me Kamala does not come from the ghetto, but from a solidly middle-class family.

And then there is the very embarrassing and compromising matter of Mr (cough) Willie, the influential San Francisco politician and Democrat powerhouse thanks to whose (cough) Brown Kamala climbed the party ranks and was, ultimately, propelled to the position of Californian AG. Brown (sorry, Willie) was 31 years older than Kamala, and you are forgiven for thinking that this “relationship” wasn’t entirely disinterested. The jokes will abound.

Trump already has a name for her: “Phony Kamala”. Trump is a perceptive man, who can give people devastating, because so utterly true, nicknames: Slow Joe, Little Marco, Crooked Hillary, Low Energy Jeb come to mind. Phony Kamala will go very far, because this woman is as fake as they come: fake poor girl, fake feminist with horizontal qualities, fake law-and-order AG; so obviously fake, in short, that when the Democrats knew her better she rapidly went from favourite candidate to total failure.

Speaking of fake: awaiting final evidence here, but I will go out on a limb and add that Kamala might have add to her list of fake attributes a, literally, fake face. If it is true that she had recent cosmetic surgery, it would be the first time a candidate decides to give himself, literally, a new face before running in a Presidential ticket. But then again, Kamala’s face was totally lost already, so one might ask what was the damage here.

Lastly, an internal politics observation. Phony Kamala is extremely ambitious, and I doubt she will be a loyal sidekick to Sleepy Joe. I think she will see herself and the Candidate president-in-waiting, and she will want that everyone knows it. I think this will provide for some frictions between the two (when Biden can think, of course), and perhaps for some big public blunder.

Sleepy Joe and Phony Kamala will give us a lot of entertainment in the months to come.

Be vigilant, be active in your support of Trump. use Twitter and Facebook if you are there.

But have the popcorn at the ready.

M

*Black Vagina With Social Grievances