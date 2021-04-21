The New Far West

The verdict on the Chauvin trial has been reached, and it is: guilty on all counts.

I think this is a sad, sad day for the United States. Most of all, this is a day that marks the end of policing in the United States as we know it.

The message has been sent, very clearly, that every policeman in the Country can be ruined if exceptional circumstances cause the dead of a drug addict criminal by overdose, and this policeman has been, in some way, less than totally orthodox, or just unlucky.

Brace yourself for police forces all over the Country interested in one thing and one thing only: avoiding becoming the next Chauvin.

The intimidation has also reached unprecedented scale, up to that unspeakable bitch, Maxine Waters. This is another message for jurors all over the Country: you will not be protected, and will be thrown to the lions unless you do what the Marxist mob demands of you.

It is, in fact, a dark day for the United States. In the last months, and for the first time in my life, I have felt that there is *more* democracy in Europe than there is in the US; then the farce that has happened in lieu of elections in November is not worthy of a First World Country, and has exposed a level of corruption at high levels of politics and judiciary that I firmly believe does *not* exist in Europe.

Sad.

So sad.

Let’s hope the appeal corrects this. But the damage done will, once again, be very difficult to remedy.