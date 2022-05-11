This is something that I don’t do often.

I just don’t like talking about my private life.

But there is a confession that I have to get rid of. Something that keeps putting me more and more at variance with this side of the Planet. Something that, I think, my readers have the right to know. And here it is….

…….

……..

……..

……..

I have no “gay” friends.

Not one.

Not even a suspicion.

Nothing.

And you know why? Because perverts disgust me.

I have a normally functioning brain. I have the hormones, thinking processes, and view of the world which normal people have. Therefore, I am disgusted by those people and their lurid practices.

Before it being Christianity, it is just decency. It is normality. It is a brain and an organism functioning exactly as they should!

Even if I were Agnostic, or – quod Deus avertat! – Atheist, I would think and behave exactly in the same way. Atheism does not, it itself, perverts one’s brain into thinking that that filth is normal. In fact, on the matter there was a remarkable uniformity of mind, in Italy when I was growing up, irrespective of the political ideas (of which we had an extremely bright spectrum).

The problem began when too many minds, deprived of solid Catholic education, started to blame themselves for their own feeling of disgust, also noticing that this is an issue which, well, can cause you to lose friends or having to go through some tough conversations. But mainly, it’s the fact that the brainwashing of our society tells people that their instincts are wrong, and they should be ashamed of them.

Against this, the Church does almost nothing. It’s not only the – not unlikely perverted – Evil Clown himself. It’s the hundreds, thousands of Bishops clearly not allowing good and faithful priests to talk frankly about the matter.

It is about time that we reclaim the right to be normal, and stop apologising for not being, and not liking, a pervert.

There.

Some judgmental opinion for you, right there.

You are welcome.