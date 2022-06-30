Fat, Entitled, And Lazy. Britain In The Age Of Deliveroo.

No, you actually need to skip that sandwich…

I grew up in a world where people were happy that they had food to eat, and actually reminded the younger generations (=me) of the war times, where food was, actually, an issue. Obviously, people cooked their food themselves. What we call “going out” was, in mine and most families, a rare and very special event. People had to put food on the table and provide for the basic necessities. A restaurant was for those very special moment, and even a pizzeria had to be carefully justified.

Things changed as I grew older, and people like me could, in their early twenties, “go out” at least once a week. A luxury, this, that my parents never had at my age. Still, at that point everything was in the realm of the “normal”.

Things started to change later in my life, as I discovered that there were people who “ate out” very often, generally because they did not feel like cooking. This was – and still is – a totally outlandish thinking for me, raised with war tales of two full days at a time without food, and not really knowing how filling next week’s meals would be. It sounded to me like waste, laziness, arrogance. Yes, arrogance. “Waste not, want not”, and all that.

I moved to the UK, and as I was looking for a place I kept hearing the estate agents going on about all the “restaurants” nearby and how “convenient” it was to have them nearby. I was literally unable to understand the point, and I thought that the estate agents were simply pretending – to flatter me with the assumption of florid finances – that I would be so careless with my money that I would just go and eat my dinner out as a normal daily event. I was, of course, interested in where the supermarkets and other grocery stores were. Only in time – yours truly being rather slow at times – it dawned on me that those estate agents actually knew what they were doing, as it became slowly clear to me what a staggering amount of people actually either went out to eat directly, or went to a takeaway and took the food back home.

In the last years, I have seen the explosion of the last craze, as people now seem to be too lazy to even go and take the food they did not want to cook. Therefore, a food delivery service will bring the processed, sugary, utterly unhealthy food straight to them, their effort being now limited to the commute couch-door-couch.

Meanwhile, people get fatter and fatter. More and more people literally kill themselves of this couch to door disease. They are too lazy to care, likely too dumb to even understand, and all too eager to accept the excuses society makes for fatness, laziness, and general dumbness. Nobody judges anybody anymore. When the undertaker has put them six feet under at 48, their fat friends will swear what wonderful, tolerant, inclusive human beings they were.

This is how I see, around me, a nation getting more and more fat, more and more lazy, more and more entitled, and shockingly, shockingly spineless. A Country unable to prepare simple food is supposed to resist a Russian assault. Take it from me, the Russian will come with sugary drinks and pizzas in tow, and they’ll get the entire Country in no time.

Fat, lazy, entitled, spineless, and utterly emasculated young men roam around, and the Army struggles to find recruits that could be still, with substantial work, be put into the required shape. It’s like seeing the Decline of the Roman Empire in fast forward.

I see another big consequence of this laziness, entitlement, and utter lack of spine.

But that will be for another post.