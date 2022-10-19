“Listening”, Or: The Rigid And Hateful Blog Post

Brutally “homophobic” saint. Wasn’t “listening”, apparently…

When I was a little child, I was taught my prayers, and the Commandments. I was taught about heaven and hell, the serpent and the apple, Noah and the Ark.

When I grew up I grow more acquainted with the concept of sin. As temptations came to become a part of my daily life, I already knew what Christianity said about them.

Nobody, not as a child or as an adult, ever, taught me to “listen to the Spirit”.

The fact is: there is nothing to listen. What there is to do is learn and obey. Everybody knew it.

Where I grew up, people accepted Christianity, or they refused it. When they sinned, they knew they had sinned. They did not stand up, their ear in the wind, trying to “listen” whether, from some faraway cloud, someone would tell them that Christianity is what they wanted to hear. Even sinners had, in those days, a fundamental, basic honesty. Even Atheists were not expecting that the Church changes her teaching.

You get it, or you don’t. But you don’t try to create your own “Chinese knockoff” brand of Catholicism.

That fundamental honesty is, clearly, absent from the mind of those people promoting and celebrating the ever-synoding synod on eternally-synoding synodality.

These people lack even the basic, fundamental honesty of the atheist who simply answers “no”, but has at least the basic decency of not trying to change the question.

Not so for the “listening” people. They think that, for some mysterious reason, the Holy Ghost managed not to be heard, for two thousand years straight. A remarkable feat of incompetence, this, that the Listening People are all to eager to, finally, correct.

I picture them all in circle: silent, standing, listening. Christianity is, clearly, not up their street, but they don’t want to admit it. Rather, they listen, and wait for the wind (or the extremely incapable at communicating, but suddenly so eloquent, Holy Ghost) to finally, finally tell them all they wanted to hear.

Ssssshhhh…..

Listen……

Fornication. Adultery. Homosexuality. Sodomy. Abortion….

Can’t you hear it…?

It’s all fine now! The “Spirit” has spoken! Praise the Lord!!!

Ah, how liberating! The “Spirit”, finally, found a way to be heard! All those people of the past, the great saints and the great martyrs, and all those who lived and died in the old, antiquated, rigid faith of yesteryear…. they were good people, really….. But they just weren’t listening! From Francis (the good one) to Padre Pio, and from Augustine to Thomas, they were all barking at the wrong tree, because they weren’t “listening” and the poor “spirit” was unable to make them do it!

Thank God, we now have the Special Turbo Discernment with FrancisBooster, which allows us to really, really get it! Sixty generations were wrong, but we are most undoubtedly right! If you don’t believe it, you must be a rigid Pelagianist!

This, and much more, these idiots call listening.

I call this, and all “listening”, subversion, and a shameless, overt one at that. I call them faithless and, very often, worse than that. I call them unrepentant sinners, and tools of Satan. I call them perverts, because it takes a special evil energy to want to sabotage what God Himself has established.

I hate Communists. I hate abortionists. I hate the woke troops with the green metallic hair. I hate the tattooed prophets of environmental doom.

But the “listening” people, I despise them the most.

There is nothing to listen.

There is only to learn, and obey.