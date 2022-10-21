Meet Lewd Old Francis And His Weekly Trannie Show

shut your mouth…

I have called Francis a lewd old man many times.

However, not even I was ready for the revelation that the guy wants his own tranny show every week.

It really boggles the mind: being introduced to tranny prostitutes every week in order for his old, lewd mind to be, in some perverted way, titillated by the view of freak shows. I doubt even Hunter Biden can be as lewd as that.

Either this guy is a proper, proper faggot, or he is a perverted old swine. Tertium non datur.

Normal, decent people have a sense of horror, shock and disgust when they see one of these freaks. This is because they see Satan at work, in a particularly disgusting way. Happily, the event is, for now, very rare. Still, it is so soul-scratching that I have written about such episodes more than once, and also recently.

Francis is, clearly, different. His completely depraved mind wants a weekly titillation and dose of perverted excitement. It is not clear to me what he will do with the images etched in his brain; but most certainly he will use them for all the lewdness he is, at his age, still capable of. Boy, this guy must have faggot magazines under the bed!

Kindly, do not give me the old V II trope of meeting the sinner where he is, or of the evangelisation work. There can be no evangelisation when one is giving scandal. In fact, the exact contrary is here the case. There is no intention whatever of leading the freaks to normality. They are, in fact, told that they are ok as they are. I would not be surprised if they appeared in front of Francis in drags. I would not be surprised if this happened, in fact, on Francis’ express wish.

One understand more and more why this guy hates the Church so much. One who has such rot in his mind must perforce hate every concept of purity and every organisation, or devotion, promoting it.

He hates the Church, the Tridentine Mass, the Rosary and, in short, all of us, because he likes trannies. He must hate the Church with a particular passion, because he knows that he scrounged an entire existence out of Her. Remember his separating the hands of the boy in prayer? Isn’t it, now, extremely clear why?

In one thousand years, when this crisis has been almost entirely forgotten, this guy will be remembered, by people who don’t know his name, because of the lewdness of his behaviour. Just as we today say “Renaissance Popes” to signify worldly instincts and strong corruption, our descendants will say “pervie popes” to mean the popes of the Age of Francis; of whom, make no mistake, we are going to get more, unless the Lord takes this burden away from us.

I have written, only a couple of days ago, about the “listening people”. Well, I think Francis is exactly the way God punishes us – and deservedly so, collectively speaking – for this kind of “listening”.

Satan is calling. People are listening. Niceness to everyone is the new Creed. And I wonder: will any Cardinal, will any Bishop call for the end of this scandal? Don’t bet your pint.

Niceness and inclusion are the new religion. All this inclusion leaves one out: Christ.

No wonder you end up with an old lewd man desperately trying to get some erotic excitement – or whatever substitute he can find for it – out of perverts in drags.