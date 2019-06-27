Evil Clown, Privilege, And Poverty

“Dear brothers and sisters, ‘All who believed were together and had all things in common;they would sell their property and possessions and divide them among all according to each one’s need (Acts 2:44-45).” “Remember always,” Pope Francis urged, “that this is the way that a Christian community lives: harmony, witness, poverty, and taking care of the poor.”

This is straight from the horse’s mouth, though here it is clear an ass, not a horse, speaking.

This little game is played very often by our very stupid Heretic In Chief: poverty is bad, but it is also good. It is unjust that the are rich people whilst other live in poverty, but people should, actually, live in poverty.

The reason for all this senseless blathering is simple: Francis is

a) stupid,

b) envious and

c) a Communist.

He is stupid, and therefore does not notice that his constant contradictions destroy every credibility he may have hoped to obtain.

He is envious, which is why he constantly attacks those who had – by virtue of birth, or life circumstances, or their own personal effort – more than he had.

He is a Communist (a common consequence of being envious) and therefore preaches the communion of wealth, presenting it as an ideal of living in the modern times.

It has been a constant teaching of the Church that God inspired the very first community of Christians to put all they had in common in order to be specially equipped for the difficult task at hand and strengthen them for the challenges and martyrdom to come. This is not very dissimilar to what, say, a friars’ community would do now. But never has the Church taught that this socioeconomic model should be exported to common people, and I note here that Francis is not speaking to friars.

Francis encourages lay people to have all things in common and become poor in the process. He peddles an ideology that has taken leave of Christianity and has become a boring repetition of the mantras of the egalitarian utopia of the lazy, the mediocre and, most of all, the envious. And in fact, if six and a half years of toxic Pontificate have shown anything, is that this man is eaten alive by social envy: the resentment at being born in a humble family, with no easy ways to make a path for himself in life, whilst the privileged lived in comfort and shared most of the opportunities.

Faced with obstacles in his life (obstacles which are providentially given to us by Our Lord, and infallibly decreed by His Divine Wisdom so that we may develop our faith, our strength, our resolve and, importantly, our Christian acceptance of God-willed inequalities), the man reacted in the way that is most pleasing to Satan: rejecting God and converting himself to a lay religion that would give him a pretext for his ungodly envy of, and hatred for, the rich and privileged.

This is why in Francis you have poverty as evil and ideal. Communist Francis constantly short-circuits Envious Francis, whilst Stupid Francis barely notices it.

This is just the way the brain of a stupid, lazy, envious person works.