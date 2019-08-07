When the NGOs of the West criticise your behaviour, representative of the leftist party call your new law “monstrous”, and the UN condemns you openly, you must be doing something right

Italy continues in its struggle to defend itself from those who want to undermine its Christina culture, and use it as a bridge head to push the Islamisation of our continent and the destruction of our traditional values and way of life.

Salvini has recognised the enemy and he says so openly. This is not difficult from the perspective of the solid, hard working man on the street. But it is absolutely remarkable in a politician. This is why Salvini’s party is now estimated to have the support of 38% of the population, an unbelievably high figure in a Country with a multi-party system in which the traditionally passionate Italians can fine tune their political allegiance.

This man really gets the people, because he has the no-nonsense, intelligent approach that the non-nonsense people in Italy have.

Interestingly enough, neither of the two (Salvini or the people) are particularly religious; but both recognise that the threat of a foreign invasion is the threat to our Christian roots, which is what makes of us what we are now. It was enough for one to see, imperfect as he is, to clean up in the Italian political scene. In Terra Caecorum Monoculus Rex

Salvini is one of the few who see it. He is surrounded, in Italy and elsewhere, by a circle of conformist, weak, incompetent cretins who think – because it has worked for them until now – that trite common places and easy slogans are the way forward for their careers, and the people will swallow whatever rubbish they dish to them, provided it sounds tolerant or otherwise “do-good”-ing. Not anymore, apparently.

Salvini thanked the Blessed Virgin again after the approval of the Law yesterday. Stop here and reflect when it was that such a think happened, before Salvini, in Italian politics. Granted, he is a very imperfect Catholic. But he gets it, and the Italian people finally have a guy who understands the simple facts of life and draws the consequences from them.

May the Blessed Virgin help you and us always, Mr Salvini. And may she help us to get on the long road leading, one day, to the recovery of our Christian roots and, actually, sanity.