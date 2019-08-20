The Sky Is Falling, Iceland Edition

Some nutcases have celebrated the funeral of a glacier in Iceland.

It would be funny to know the details (Iceland is pretty remote; some of the participants have likely flown; one would like to enquire about the CO2 costs of this “funeral”, since its production is toxic to them), but really, it gives you the idea of the stupidity of our times. Also, it is not clear to me that the glacier is actually not there anymore. Apparently, the guy is still there. Only, some scientist has decided that, in some way, he is not there anymore, or he can’t move, or he will never be able to have a cappuccino again first thing in the morning.

Sad. So sad. Mysteries of “settled science”….

In the orgy of stupidity, the organisers managed to say something right:

Climate change doesn’t have a beginning or end

Exactly, you dumb oxes and cows. Climate always changes, in another astonishing show of the beauty of Creation. It always changes like everything else always changes, from the seasons to the atmospheric weather, and from the animal kingdom to our own bodies.

These simple truths are, apparently, beyond the grasp of people who clearly do not believe in God. They live in the midst of such astonishing beauty and complexity and, instead of directing their eyes heavenward and thank their Maker for His astonishing goodness, they sit somewhere in Iceland, in the cold, where they perform childish ceremonies, terrified that the sky is about to fall on their heads.

These people are also, in case you had not noticed, a pure eugenics Nazi cult. From the linked article:

“My understanding is that we have basically eradicated, almost, Down syndrome from our society—that there is hardly ever a child with Down syndrome in Iceland anymore,” said Kari Stefansson, a geneticist and the founder of deCODE Genetics.

Systematic killing of the defenceless in order to improve the stock. Purification of the race from less than perfect individuals.

This guy would make the perfect Auschwitz doctor. All, of course, for the improvement of humanity.

The woman cited about abortion is also worthy of the Final Solution Prize 2019:

“We don’t look at abortion as a murder,” said Helga Sol Olafsdottir, who counsels women who have a pregnancy with a chromosomal abnormality at Landspitali University Hospital. “We look at it as a thing that we ended.”

Well, you know what, Helga?

We do not look at the death of a glacier (insofar as it has happened) as something strange.

We look at it as something God ended.