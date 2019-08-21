Florida: The Cult Of The World, And The Golden Calf Of Pseudoscience

A horrible, Catholicism-free soi-disant “c”atholic publication (no link!) informs us that the “Executive Director” of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops has written to the Governor asking him to stay the execution of an inmate.

Firstly, some questions: who the heck is the “Executive Director”? Is he a Bishop himself? Apparently not, as the article calls him simple Michael Sheedy. What kind of a job does this guy have? Why do Bishops need an “Executive Director”, and (apparently) a layman at that? How many useless layers of administration are Florida Catholics paying for? And why no Florida Bishop can be the face of this (wrong) initiative and sign the letter himself, instead of hiding behind an administrative layer and a layman?

How did the Church in Florida survive before V II, Bishops’ Conferences, and all that bureaucratic stuff? Pretty well, you say? Ouch…

After dealing with the daily absurdity of the Church in the XXI Century, let us go in medias res.

The letter makes excuses and tries with the sob story, as it is always done in these cases. Difficult childhood, and all that. I couldn’t stop crying…

Poppycock.

A murderer is a murderer. I this case, the horrid un-Catholic publication is actually forced to tell us that Mr Bowles, the murderer, confessed to not even one, but six murders, for which he is collecting death sentences like there is no tomorrow (actually, for him, there might be no tomorrow…).

The letter has stupid platitudes like: “Each of us is more than the worst thing we have done,” and fake science (the new god of the godless) like: “Neuroscientific research has found that such traumatic experiences severely affect a child’s developing brain, and thus affect subsequent behavior.”

Each one of us is, as an immortal soul, more important than the Universe himself. This makes his willingly committed crimes worse, as they offend God’s creation both as a grave rebellion to His commandments and as the destruction of six lives, each of which more important than the Universe itself. The establishment of God’s justice here on earth should, actually, literally cry to heaven for the execution of a man culpable of such acts. Alas, Nucatholics do not care for God’s justice, and do not even know what sins crying to heaven for vengeance are. They worship human life. And they worship human life because they do not believe in heaven.

Instead of praying that this man may meet his punishment at peace with the Lord, they pray that his miserable life may continue until its natural end. If this is not worshipping the world’s idols, I don’t know what is.

As to the pseudoscience: sorry, buddy, it’s not in the Gospel. We don’t remake our religion according to pseudo-scientific “research”. We believe in God, the Father Almighty, and all that. You can keep your golden calf of the “scientific research”. As for me and mine, we will follow the Lord.

For a Catholic, the case is open and shut, and shows that even the most evil man has the possibility (as this man has: a great grace!!) to escape hell by dying at peace with the Lord. Divine Justice and Divine Mercy at work at the same time. Satisfaction (for justice served) and Consolation (for mercy asked for). Beautiful.

But no, this requires believe in hell and heaven, and in the righteousness of the Capital Punishment. Something clearly beyond the reach of the Florida Bishops, who need to worship at the altar of the world and produce themselves in a triple somersault to try to explain to us why a six time murderer should not be executed.

Pathetic and un-Catholic; but most of all, stupid.

What will the Governor do? I don’t know. Nowadays politicians are not recognisable from bishops, and vice versa. He will do, I think, what he thinks it’s better for him in political term. Unless he is a Catholic with the capital C, in which case he will do what every real Catholic would do.

Pray that Mr Bowles may die at peace with the Lord.

And for the conversion to Catholicism of the Bishops of Florida.