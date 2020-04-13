The Week Long Vodka Party

We have just celebrated the Resurrection of Our Lord. Something which the Italian Prime minister does not seem aware of (you can search the internet at your pleasure; utterly embarrassing…) but Christians actually consider the most important day of the year.

The Easter festivities provide a useful tool to put the days we are living in perspective.

Because we believe that Christ resurrected, we believe in eternal life. Because we believe in eternal life, we put death in a different perspective than the secular minded people. Because we have the proper understanding of death, we can also prevent sad events of life from letting us go mad.

The atheist man (and woman; lots of those nowadays) thinks that when they are dead, they are just as dead as a worm is. They are unable to put their lives in a bigger perspective. Therefore, in many cases their life will become a good to be protected no matter what, and the protection of this good will easily give way to hysteria.

The atheist man, and woman, in Italy, France or Spain is unwilling or unable to think of the immense pain that will come on their nations if they allow the “experts” to dictate national policy and utterly ruin them. The only thing they understand is the fear of death the media keep instilling in them every day. He who is shitting his trousers today has often little thought for his unemployment tomorrow, or in three months time.

The secular minds create a sort of suicidal, lemming-like herd effect. If you dare to say that the Country needs to be reopened, no matter what, you are considered an apprentice grandma killer at best and an apprentice child rapist at worse. You are simply beyond the pale. The day will come when this tiny majority becomes, actually, the majority; but at that point, such a great damage will have been inflicted that it will be too late to avoid years of great economic and social pain.

These days Italy, Spain, and France remind me of a person who can get drunk on vodka every day, for six weeks straight, without getting a hangover; but who will then, when the hangover comes, suffer forty times the usual pain. The hangover has not come yet, and the drinking continues unabated. When the hangover comes, there will be nothing that makes it go away.

The politicians understand the situation, but they simply have no guts to warn their own voters – unless it be done in the weakest of tones, which are then forgotten in order to follow “the experts” – of the damage they are inflicting to themselves, because the demand for vodka is still too strong, and no one wants to be seen as the one who tells the inconvenient truths and gets stoned as a result.

Therefore, the vodka party is going on almost unabated.

Prime Minister Conte could have spoken a “power word” in the last days, and order at least the Country’s factories to reopen. He failed to do so, because the attributes to stand up to the “experts” were just not there. It is clear enough what the man will do: he will await that the hangover sets in and the pain becomes unbearable, so that the reopening of the Country is made much easier to sell, and much safer for his political future.

As I write this, it pays to show oneself “concerned”, and the Country be damned. What a sad situation.

—————————-

I have never underestimated this virus.

I have never called it a scam, or a hoax, and rubbish like that.

But for heaven’s sake, we must all die one day, and we have the hope of eternal life.

If three fifths of the Italians had one tenth of the fear of hell (something very concrete for many; millions of Italians live in their atheism, in a concubinage, or in both) than they have of coronavirus (something pretty remote for most), the reaction to this would have been much different: three, four weeks of lockdown to prepare the emergency services as much as one can; and then to war, with the full armour of a Country’s productive machine, rather than this cowering and surrendering, that is not even worthy of a French army.

I pity a Country of people who have so much fear of dying, that they prefer to destroy the economy instead.

I pity even more a Country of people unable to put the tragedy of Coronavirus in the proper perspective of, say, the yearly toll of pneumonia or flu.

I pity the most a Country that is terrified of dying because of its lack of faith.

And so the vodka party goes on.

The hangover will be absolutely atrocious.