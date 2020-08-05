Good News: The Squad Is Growing!

An important round of Primaries took place yesterday. I have two considerations on this, though I would want to dwell more on the second.

The first: people went to the ballots, in their very large majority, for this. It is obvious that there is no need for mail-in votes. The mail-in is part of a huge scam orchestrated by Dems to get the White House in the only way they can: by cheating.

The second: we see a strengthening of the extremist wing of the Democrat party. This time, an almost unknown nurse with no political experience unseated a member whose family has held the seat for the last 50 years. This happened in Missouri, in the electoral constituency of the dope-head, robber, and cop-assailant turned “gentle giant”, Michael Brown.

What this tells me is that the riots, the disorders, and the deafening anarcho-communist propaganda weaken the Democrat party as a whole (because they scare away the Moderates and Independents they so desperately need), but also energise the left wing within the party. The Pelosis and Bidens of the world are now very officially between the rock of Trump and the hard place of the Anarcho-Communists; worse, when they try to appease the latter by moving their rhetoric sharply to the left, they lose ground anyway because, by all their flaws, the anarcho-communists are smart enough not to believe in these recycled, re-warmed, $20-000-fridge, hands-in-all-pies, yesterdays’ converts, wannabe revolutionaries of the Democratic Establishment.

Needless to say, this is good news for us. It will move the Party further to the left (certainly because of the now expected new influx of extremists; possibly, because of the desperate attempt of the old guard to further steer towards the left), thus making it even more unpalatable to even more people.

A lot of voters may not entirely like (nor do I) Trump’s stance on the Chinese Virus; but they only need to reflect for three seconds about what would have happened if these people (from Pelosi to Tlaib) had been in charge starting from January of this year, and the decision becomes extremely easy.

The “squad” will soon be a soccer team. Pelosi &Co., who did not have the strength to fight them then, will likely not find the strength to fight them now. The “squad” is going to make a lot of noise, basically drumming for… Trump. Meanwhile, Pelosi & Co. will kneel, and look even more pathetic than they already are.

If the Democrats were smart, and had their own long-term interest (besides the one of the Country) at heart, they would put a clear distance between them and the BLM types; isolating them, not accepting candidates with a racist and Marxist ideology as suitable Democrat candidates, and forcing them to create a new fringe party. This would mean defeat in the 2020 election (that is coming anyway), but a very high likelihood of recovery in the next years as the party frees itself of the toxins of Marxism and presents itself as a God-hating, baby-killing machine of the moderate sort.

They don’t do this. What they do instead is march toward the Left, pandering to people who hate them and want them gone even as they alienate the sympathies of those who like a soft-spoken baby killer; those, that is, who are ready to overlook the lesbian “wife” of the candidate if downtown is clean and quiet, and don’t mind a modicum of eco-nonsense if they can go about their business without fear of riots.

The reality in front of them is now very simple and very brutal: the squad is growing, and the Dems are shrinking.