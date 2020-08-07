Beware Of The Wrong People

I am always wary of the people who seem to support us from the wrong perspective or, worse, from a perversion.

I have seen many times that great, multi-channel TV show that is the 2016 Election Night, and I distinctly remember a chap dressed – and with his face painted – in an extremely disquieting way in the ballroom of the Hilton, Trump’s Headquarters. The guy attracted the attention of the liberal cameras, which was very obviously why he was there in the first place. I can’t say that I can admire Trump’s work in the matter of sexual perversion – besides eliminating some of the worst excesses from the Military, which isn’t enough – . Trump just does not want to go there, which shows you that Jaranka’s influence (and his own New York upbringing) have left their evil mark on him.

Even more wary I am of people like Milo Yannopoulos; a guy who now lives with his “husband” and who has abundantly shown that, apart from the occasional brilliancy of his words (a brilliancy which is, in part, made more evident by the contrast with his being, actually, a homo), he is a creepy drama queen, in the game purely for his own self-aggrandizement.

Like many of these people, Yiannopoulos seeks a scene; or, rather, a gaudy, Liberace-style pulpit like the one Archbishop Paglia dreams he could have. I don’t mind if anyone praises something smart that he says (I have done it myself, because I think that everything that helps, helps…), but we must pay attention that the support for the single statement does not become support for the man. The man is, simply stated, not one of ours, and for reasons so obvious that if you need to be told them, it is useless to do even that.

The same happens for people like Bill Maher, who seems to get a lot of what is happening. Maher is like a man blinded by decades of leftism, who is now slowing seeing glimpses of where the ideology he has supported leads in the end. But he is not in any way, shape or form understanding the underlying issue: that leftism is a poison that ends up trying to destroy not only everything that is good and holy, but democracy itself. Instead, the man seems to think that the problem is not being a leftist, it is being a cancel culture leftist. This is like complaining that milk goes off when you leave it out of the fridge.

Given time, leftist thinking leads to BLM, talk of equality leads to talk of forced redistribution, the encouragement of victimhood leads to looting, talk of “hate speech” leads to cancel culture and Big TechBrother dictatorship.

We should give some space to people from the wrong side who support Trump, or fight against a common enemy, or oppose cancel culture (Michael Moore is another example I have quoted more than once). But in all that, we should never forget that Milo Yiannopoulos (and all those “homos for Trump” groups, however named) will never, ever be standard bearers for us, because they live under the banner of Satan.

He who has the Cross does not need Yiannopoulos.