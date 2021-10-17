Drunk Or Commie? You Be The Judge.

Francis’ little helper?

Is there no limit, no limit at all to the stupid revolutionary propaganda of this evil tool of Satan?

I am told that Francis likes Fernet ( I do it, too; it might well be the only taste we have in common), and when I read his new apology of looting and race baiting my first impulse was to think “he was tipsy, or drunk, and said too much”. However, if the statement about the “Samaritans” (yes: race baiting, Marxist propaganda and looting now make you a “Samaritan”) was prepared, then there is something more sinister at work.

With advancing age (or disease; we will know which is which in due time) Francis seems to become, if possible, more aggressive in his denunciation of Catholicism and in his promotion of the Marxist agenda. Apart from alcohol abuse (which, in case of off-the-cuff comment, we certainly do not want to exclude), this seems to be due either to his becoming more petty and more unhinged as the years pass or, if we are lucky, to his becoming more venomous and more desirous to punch some fists to the Catholic wall as he has been told he is approaching the time for the check out.

In both cases, what changes is the immediate motivation, not the spirit or the mentality behind this man’s actions. The mentality is the one of an old, bitter, lewd old man who, after scrounging from the Church he hates all his life, is now indulging in his childish desires to damage her as much as he can before he goes into what he thinks will be annihilation and nothingness; something we know because, if he believed in God, he would be absolutely and completely terrified and would, as a result, most certainly behave differently.

It is difficult, from the point of view of a sane Catholic, to accurately gauge what is going on inside the already not very smart mind of this individual. His hatred of us is not of the systematic, lucid, intelligent kind. He says and does what he feels like saying and doing on the day. Seeing an intellectual pygmy trying to kick a skyscraper does make you wonder about the sobriety of the pygmy, but the pygmy could be – besides being full of hatred – just very, very stupid.

Francis kicks the skyscraper all the time. He certainly angers us. The skyscraper does not notice it at all.

He might have been drunk. He might have been… Francis.

You be the judge.