Roe vs Subversive Activity

Yesterday it was a very beautiful and, at the same time, horrible day.

The leak about the incoming sentence of the Supreme Court putting an end to the murderous abomination called Roe vs Wade was an event of truly historical proportion, an earthquake signing the beginning of the swing of the history pendulum in the other direction.

But then again, it was a leak. Make no mistake, this was an unprecedented event of clearly subversive nature. I hope that the responsible party will be brought to justice and get a long jail sentence for subversive activity.

The decision will be of huge magnitude. This is, clearly, known to the bastards who leaked it. The aim here is clearly to put under pressure the weak links of the decision (certainly Coney Barrett, possibly Kavanaugh) and make them backpedal after their spouses, children and dogs have received death threats from several sides.

I doubt that Kavanaugh will be that cowardly.

About Coney Barrett, I am not so sure.

What the Democrats will do now is try to stage riots all over the country, hoping that the dead militant will come out soon. At that point, said that militant will be canonised in the same way as Saint Fentanylius was (George Floyd to you and me), and everybody who does not espouse the cause of the martyr will be declared a non-person.

That the tactic is so arrogant, so obvious, and so subversive does not make it less effective. The Democrats know it very well, and they have abandoned any notion of decency a long time ago.

Coney Barrett is the weak link. This leak is clearly targeting her. The mob will be coming for her hard and fast.

Are the US a Banana Republic?

We’ll soon know.

Pray for the unborn, and that those behind this subversive act are brought to justice.