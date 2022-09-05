Bad, Broke, And Splattered*: BBBY Now Has Its Suicide.

This is how the top of the “Jenga Building” looks like. One understands its “fitness for purpose”

This story discusses suicide. If you are having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Blessed Virgin and Our Lord in prayer. Yes, They are listening. Yes, They will help.

I have written just a couple of days ago about how BBBY went from Bad to Badder and Beyond, in part certainly due to their alienating a sizeable percentage of their customer base with degenerate stunts, woke culture and, obviously, Anti-Trumpism.

I am now informed (no link, because it’s everywhere) that the Chief Financial Officer of said company has decided to jump from the 18th floor of an “iconic” building in Tribeca, Manhattan; a fall at the end of which there was, if you allow me the pun*, no My Pillow-pillow to soften the blow (not that it would have helped, of course; you can’t appreciate the fluffiness of a good pillow at that speed*).

Your “Eternal Rest” for the guy is appreciated. However, people of my generation tend not to buy the New Excuses (“he was battling depression”; “momentary lapse of reason”; “the death of his cat was too much to bear”, and the like), sensibly thinking that, if these easily fabricated excuses were not around 100 years ago, they should not be around now. The guy obviously has a tiny chance of avoiding hell, hence my request for a prayer. However, let me tell y’all, for the edification of the entire readership, that his odds are very bad.

I have posted above a contact line for any of you who would feel suicidal. It’s free of charge. It can be used anytime. It always, always works!

As an aside, I cannot exclude that this high-profile suicide will cast a shadow over the extremely expensive Condo building. The collective financial damage (145 condo apartments at, again, staggering valuations) will also be something adding up to many millions. Not that the suicide cared, obviously. Still, another pitfall of living among rich liberals, I suppose.

Back to the suicide.

This guy was the CFO of the company. I have not delved into the matter yet, but my decades-long experience with the financial press tells me that, when the CFO of an “embattled” company commits suicide, chances are the accounts were cooked; that is, it can be that the situation is even worse than already advertised, and said CFO flirted with the accountancy rules’ “gray zone” (it’s a very complex world, full of screws you can turn one way or the other, at least to an extent) until the growing difficulties gradually made the gray resemble anthracite, and the line between that amount of window dressing many companies indulge in and criminal behaviour starts to get more and more, ahem, blurred.

Mind, I cannot tell you whether this is the case. What I can tell you is that, if that were the case, it wouldn’t surprise anyone. I am, therefore, speculating, out of the above mentioned decades-long experience, that a brutal audit of the company’s accounts is now in the cards, and the results will not be for the faint of heart.

“Oh what a tangled web we weave/When first we practice to deceive’

Meanwhile, My Pillow is doing just fine. Nobody is jumping from any “iconic” building over there. They are challenged and ostracised by the Culture of Satan, and they react prayerfully and smartly. You can buy their pillows in the UK now. They are also made locally, in Coventry, because people who buy their pillow from them tend to be “Make England Great Again” type of guys.

It really is a tale of two world.

Only one of which is wholesome.

* This blog indulges in some macabre humour. If you disapprove, click away now.