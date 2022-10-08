Perverted Loonies

You screwed up, Bruce..

There was a time where little Tommy, aged four or five, would show up in front of mama and say “mama, I want to be a girl”, or words to that effect.

Mama would not not even interrupt the dishwashing, would smile sweetly and would say “No, little Tommy, you are a boy! Now go back to play with your model cars and put your room in order when you have finished!”. Upon which, Tommy would go back to play with his model cars and toy soldiers and happily be a boy forever.

Fast forward to 2022. Tommy (probably not even called Tommy at this point, as his liberal parents gave him a name that can be read either way, just in case…) goes to his mama and says “mama, I want to be a girl”, or words to that effect.

Poor Tommy (or however he was called by his deranged parents) is born from the wrong people; the latter see in his innocent, totally childish words the signal that allows them to be at the forefront of the Great Liberal Battle. Tommy is told that “if she wants to be a girl, of course she is a girl!” Poor Tommy will be immediately invited to pick a girl’s name as he is paraded in front of the entire parents’ group as a girl, and woe to those who dare to point out to the obvious.

Tommy will now be officially under huge pressure to be a girl. He will be called Lisa by everybody just because of the careless choice he made one day. The game will soon grow old, but poor Tommy will be wary to say that he wants to be, actually, Tommy, and forget the Lisa thing. The new rock, and the strange hair, and all the attention of the crowd telling him *she is a girl* will make him more and more confused, humiliated, likely terrified.

Most likely, Tommy will, at some point, rebel to the Liberal Dictatorship and say that he is to be called Tommy, that he wants to go to the barber’s today, and that he demands to have a pair of trousers at once, because he has thrown away all the dolls and wants to play with the trucks. Still, it is difficult to think that the ordeal will not leave in Tommy scars likely destined to go on for life, particularly as he reflect, upon becoming adult, about how much his parents have damaged and tried to harm him in order to bring their sacrifice, for everybody to see, on the Altar of Gender. Tommy might never be fully normal as an adult. He will, most likely, harbor deep-seated insecurities about his own masculinity and his mental health.

This is the good outcome of the nightmare situation, certainly the most frequent.

Then there is the bad outcome. Tommy (who might have been called “Lily” from early childhood) is, in fact, slow in developing his own inner manliness. He is fascinated by this “girl” thing. He starts to consent, faintly at the beginning, more clearly later, to the morbidity of the thought. As he grows up, this consent festers and takes deep roots, certainly encouraged by the extremely stupid environment but, in reality, absorbed and made his own, as the feeling of his own “uniqueness” is paired with a lustful plunge into an increasingly more morbid pleasure in his “diversity”. At fourteen, or fifteen, liberal doctors will start to talk about hormone treatment, or operations. His liberal parents will go on with every suggestion, as they resent the world who, in an unspoken but clear way, accuses them of being depraved monsters. Therefore, they close themselves in a perverted bubble where only Xtreme Madness is allowed. They are good. Their girl is precious. They are the avantgarde of a new era. The madness goes on unchecked.

The boy is mutilated or ruined by hormone treatment, his body changed forever. He will, now, never be the man he is supposed to be. At this point, he is ruined forever. If he recovers his sanity and decides that he has made a huge mistake, encouraged by those around him, he will have to realise that he has been, for many years, a perverted lunatic surrounded by lunatics, and will have to leave the rest of his life as a mutilated or hormonally manipulated freak show. If he never recovers his sanity, the descent into an abyss of perversion will take his course until the most likely outcome, suicide.

How many times has this happened to minors? Hundreds of times in the UK alone, apparently, albeit the UK does hormones, but not mutilation. What made the entire bubble explode was not the illegality of it (as in the case of the countless female genital mutilations performed in the United Kingdom, without anyone jailing anyone, because no Government wants to open this can of worms), but the alleged lack of proper procedures and safeguards, as if there were procedures and safeguards that could ensure that only certified minor madmen are ruined forever.

I do not know where this will end. I think that the thing will keep boiling for a couple of years. At the end of the process, we should have a total ban on irreversible interventions on minors, no matter the procedure and safeguards. Which should have always been the case, because even the barking mad UK “gender” legal discipline does not seem to explicitly include the possibility of “gender reassignment” for minors.

Still, we are not there. This is a world where even whistleblowers are “Corbyn-supporting Jews”.

Still, I think that, when we get there – for which we will need legislation, not court orders – the other side of the madness (the possibility for a young madman that could still have a halfway normal life to mutilate himself forever) will go on, because this is the time we live in.

Doctors will, as it is obvious from the linked article above, largely not be opposed.

This is the situation we are in.

Then we complain that the Russians consider the West a den of perverted loonies.