The house is burning, and the smoke of Satan is charring the Church.

Edward Pentin (who, by way of his job, is forced to read the rubbish we carefully avoid) has sent this tweet about the Satanic Synod. I have put a snippet above.

This gives you the scale of the devastation that is currently ravaging the Church; a devastation that is getting worse almost by the month, and which is aided and abetted by all members of the hierarchy who do not denounce the root of the problem: the Pope.

I will not comment on the single statements above, because there is really no need for it with any Christian. Let me, instead, focus on another issue that is, perhaps, not so evident to many.

This is the fruit of the failure to denounce Pope Francis as a heretic and ask from him that he recants or be deposed. All the members of the hierarchy who have not done this are part of the problem, not of the solution.

Francis has always hated Catholicism. He has hated it with a passion. He has hated it, I think, even more because of the obvious problem of scrounging an entire existence out of an organisation he so seriously loathes.

Now that he is Pope, he is abusing his role and power to demolish the Institution he hates as much as he can; without caring for, or worrying about, any divine punishment, because obviously he does not believe in God, and probably never has.

But do not think that I make of him the only culprit. I have insisted often here, and will continue to say, that this monstrous individual has been aided and abetted every step of the way by all those who, under the pretence of “prudence”, have renounced to draw the consequences from the behaviour of this evil individual.

At which point will the SSPX, and the Bishops and Cardinals, ask for the forced removal of this disgrace?

What if Francis declares God a “She”, but he does not do so in a formal document?

What if Francis instruct us to pray to the Father, the Son and Holy Allah, but he does so in a letter to some Muslim Imam?

What if Francis introduces an eleven commandments, “Thou shall worship Manitu”, but he does so talking with journalists in an aeroplane?

When will this stop? Can the above mentioned individuals (this includes the SSPX) not see the deep damage that is done by allowing Francis’ new “Our father”, or his heresies about the capital punishment, to get into official teaching texts like the Catechisms?

Dear bishops (this includes the SSPX) and Cardinals:

the house is burning, and it is time to take a hard look at the fire.

Yes, the building will never be destroyed. But this is not a reason to let the fire ravage the building.

This disgraceful era (which, bar a Divine Intervention, has all the look of going on for several more decades, as is it clear that evil people are raping the Church unopposed) will be remembered less for the heretical Popes as for the complicit Bishops and Cardinals; because their cowardice and inaction will be remembered long after the very name of the heretical Popes have been forgotten by all but historians and history buffs.

The house is burning, and the smoke of Satan is charring the Church.

Our shepherds react with “prudence”, and faint meowing, and professions of truth that do absolutely nothing to deal with the problem.

It is like having a violent bully at home, and going around the house telling people about the virtues of niceness whilst the furniture is being destroyed all the other occupants have black eyes. For heaven’s sake, Bishops and Cardinals: tell the bully that he needs to stop or he will be kicked out on the street!

Nothing less will suffice, if this generation of Church prelates is to be remembered as Catholic in any meaningful way.

We live in time when one has to write blog posts stating what, in all generatiosn before us, would have been considered so obvious as to be not even worth discussing.

But no, we live in the time of the prudent Bishops.