‘Tis The Season To Be…. Watchful

The Advent is on us again and, like every year, countless people flock to the mulled wine stands, still enjoying the Christmas atmosphere though many of them certainly either do not believe in Christ, or don’t care.

In the last years, the tradition of Christmas Market has seen another popular usage rapidly establishing itself: the attempted massacre. Last year, five were killed in Strasbourg, and in Berlin in 2016 twelve were the victims of a joyful encounter of different people and different cultures. Modern Christmas Markets have anti-terror barriers, to remind everyone that the attack on Christianity has already begun, and this is only the start.

You would think the voters would learn. Well, some do. But it’s a darn slow process.

I doubt it will ever end, at least in the decades to come. The Christmas Market is destined to be a symbol of the way we, the Christians, are being attacked in our own Countries.

I would like to say “be vigilant”, and certainly it is good to be watchful. But the best think to do when visiting a Christmas market is likely an Act of Contrition, as sincere as you can muster.

There aren’t many ways to avoid the impact of an exploding Joyous Encounter Bomb after all.