The Archbishop of Peterbury

There are many times when the Evil Clown really, really sounds like a so-called Archbishop of Canterbury. Which makes sense, if you consider that he struggles in seeing the differences between a Catholic and an Anglican.

Typically, an Anglican prelate will be concerned with stuff that have nothing to do with sin. Fornication, abortion, sexual perversion, concupiscence in general will be no problems to him. But so-called social justice, the so-called health of the planet, and other issues like that will be what is preeminent on his mind.

Francis is the same. I can’t remember one single time he condemned fornication, cohabitation more uxorio, and the like. He tells us not to “obsess” about abortion. But the old nincompoop keeps babbling about… the earth.

He also does not miss a “world religion” date. Dates that are fully unknown and irrelevant to Catholics (like earth day, which apparently happened very recently) are very important in his calendar.

Then, the usual drivel.

The earth was, we were told, wounded already five years ago, when he wrote his satanic Laudato Si (a document, mind, he seems to be the only one remembering). In these five years, we are told, the earth has bled, copiously; it has stumbled; it has cried for help a lot, and is now in urgent need of recovery in an intensive care unit. Only, no one seems to notice, apart from retarded adolescents, environmental nutcases, communists and assorted enemies of capitalism, and one heretical pope; who is, actually, a mixture of all that, and very possibly also retarded or at least demented, with the only exclusion of “adolescent”.

Francis loves to sound modern, “eco”, hip, “with it”. Perhaps it makes him feel younger. It surely makes him sound stupid.

What we have here is a sort of Archbishop of Peterbury, so far removed from Christianity that he does not even care to hide the fact. His fake references to sin, which are fairly rare, are never meant to condemn sin qua sin; they are, in fact, always meant to do something else: condemn Capitalism, or Catholic orthodoxy, or just wanting to be a decent man.

But if you stink of sheep (or of your own, male secretary), this is fine with him.

This is why the world is sinking in a pit of fornication, contraception, abortion, and perversion, but this guy is worried about the “bleeding” and “wounds” of the heart. Bleeding and wounds which, as always, are due to the “greed” of us, evil capitalists.

I think I will reflect very attentively on Francis’ grave warning. And then I will go out, driving around in my car.

Just for the fun of it.

I will call it “earth day celebration”.