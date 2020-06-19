Donald Trump Superstar

I remember 2016, when Hillary (minus pop stars) could gather no more than twice the journalist present as her “oceanic crowd” and poor, pathetic, meanwhile forgotten Tim Kaine would attract masses by the… dozen, likely trying very hard not to cry. At that time, Trump regularly had 15,000, 20,000, 30,000 people wishing to be at his rallies, the most beautiful thing being the parties of the people outside of the official grounds, with screens catering for them. People who had come knowing they had no chance of getting in, but happy enough to be outside, and party with fellow Patriots.

This is a long distant memory now. Nowadays the crowds for Trump , in a time of pandemic, are counted by the hundreds of thousands. The phenomenon is just staggering to see. It is the witness of a degree of popularity never enjoyed (in life) by JFK, or Lincoln, likely not even by Ronald Reagan. This guy is a superstar.

One day before it’s not enough to get a chance to be in the proper rally grounds, They are now starting to gather on the Thursday for a rally on the Saturday. It’s just as beautiful as that.

Keep telling lies to yourselves with your polls, Democrats. Call them “science” if you start to feel insecure. Reflect pensively, between an amouse bouche and a champagne flute at your mini-party, how Republicans will react to their defeat in November.

Keep dreaming.

We will keep winning.