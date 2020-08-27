Pope Francis And Sister Deirdre

The third day of the Republican Convention had something that has become increasingly more difficult to see: a religious sister who dresses and talks like one.

She was also able to throw in a couple of punch lines, likes the one that the unborn are the most marginalised people of all. It was good to watch.

I wonder: does Pope Francis of the “not obsessed by abortion” parish agrees with this? What is his take on Kamala “Hoe” Harris being heavily compromised with Planned Parenthood? Does he agree with her, that Trump has been consistently the most pro-life President of the Abortion Era, and the duo “Joe and the Hoe” have the most extreme pro-abortion agenda ever?

I would really like to know what Pope Francis has to say on this. You never know, in a moment of distraction you might see something Catholic actually coming out of his mouth.