As the Communist mob keeps terrorising common citizen and getting any and every excuse for their subversion and looting, another two members of the woke troops have been smoked by, it would appear, citizen deciding to stand up to the mob.

This is the inevitable consequence of the police being told to stand down, or to have a “soft” approach. These people burn buildings to the ground. There is nothing soft in that. They don’t understand “soft”, so they need, whenever necessary, to learn a language called 5.56, which tends to impress itself indelibly in those who come into contact with it. Ask the two guys in Kenosha. They will be able to confirm, with a very feeble voice, from the other side of the grass.

Whenever the police is defunded, or altogether abolished, you will see either the same as in Kenosha, or the same as in Liberia, depending on whether there will be, in these woke enclaves, enough citizen willing to talk 5.56 with the mob.

Still, the Commie mobster must be aware of this: if the conflict becomes a generalised armed confrontation from sea to shining sea, they are doomed.

If we compare the numbers of both sides, the availability of guns and, most importantly, the training and ability to use them effectively, we must conclude that this war game is a very short one, and ends with the total annihilation of the woke mob and the restoration of order in a very short time.

Another scenario is possible: peace and quiet in Republican Counties, and more in general in the suburbs – though the mob is trying to get there, too – and continuous looting and rioting in many Dem administered cities. This will, likely, end when the local stupid Governors decides that their inaction is suicide, and ask Papa Donald, the man of law and order, for help. After which, they will still blame him for the problems they have created.

Still, my message to the BLM and Antifa violent Commie troops is this: pray that there is always a police presence. Because when that goes away and the militias get in you will be in real, and I mean real, trouble.