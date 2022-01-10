Cognitive Dissonance, Swimming, And Popcorn: Why The Battle For “Biological Females” Is Self-Defeating

Something is moving in the case of the swimmer dude who wants to win by competing against the girls. A group of parents has stated that the dudes are “trampling all over biological women”.

The problem is, the parents want to eat their cake and have it, and it’s just not going to work. The very mention of “biological women” can only mean one thing: that there are two kind of women, of which one is biological and the other is, somewhat, not biological (try to wrap your brain around that!). The parents themselves say it very clearly when they state that the relevant sport authorities must (emphasis mine) “find a way to include transgender women without trampling all over biological women.”

It just does not work that way. Either dude is a woman, or he isn’t. If he isn’t a woman, the parents need to wake up to reality and start saying out loud that he is a dude. However, as long as they keep stating that the dude is a woman of sorts, then any other place for him that is not among women would be discrimination and, delightfully, “transphobia”.

Inviting the sports authorities to “find a way” is just stupid. You can’t “find a way”, out of thin air, when there just isn’t one. You can’t find a way out of sheer reality. Reality states that there are male and women competitors. To decide that there should be a tertium genus is self-defeating, as the trannies would be relegated into something that no liberal parent could justify for as long as he or she remains blind to reality.

I have stated many times, and repeat today, that all liberal parents should reap what they sowed, and have their daughters’ dreams of glory shattered by the mentality they themselves have created. The daughters, then, will be either innocent of woke thinking – and then they will have only their own parents to blame – or subscribers to the madness – and then they will also have themselves to blame -.

This battle is self-defeating. It is the expression of a colossal cognitive dissonance that these liberal parents just refuse to see.

Let them pay the price of their own stupidity and political correctness. Virtue signaling has consequences.

I have a solution for these concerned parents. They won’t like it, but hey… The solution is:

Shut up and get fully on board with the madness. Tell your daughters that to even think that they are being unfairly treated is transphobic. In fact, tell your daughters that, at this point, they might as well think of spending no time anymore in the swimming pool, and far more time in the kitchen. Wake up to reality and decide that a dude is a dude is a dude. When that has been understood, all the rest comes from itself.

I wish *no* good luck to the parents.

In the meantime, I will have some popcorn.