Haters Gonna Hate.

Cardinal Pell has just died, apparently after a hip operation (it seems reasonable to be, full anaesthesia at 81 is no walk in the park). May he rest in peace, and his martyrdom bring him great joy, one day, in heaven.

The man spent 13 months of detention, and the related worldwide humiliation, because of accusations that, once the details emerged, appeared patently absurd. Imagine what it must be, as an aged Cardinal, to face detention. I am not the only one, I am sure, to suspect that either the accusation or the prosecution were heavily influenced, or I should say motivated, by the fact that the Cardinal was one of the few who, actually, spoke like a Catholic.

But I am not writing about this. I am writing about something else.

A short internet stroll will persuade you or the venomous hate existing against Catholicism.

Get some Twitter comments about the Cardinals, and realise that all those bitter, venomous people insulting and slandering the Cardinal in life and in death would likely unconditionally support the presumption of innocence and the respect for court decisions, when the decisions regard people they like.

Not with Pell, of course. Venom as much as you want. Blank hatred.

Make no mistake: this is hate against the Church, exercised towards a target who, being Catholic clergy, is acceptable to the liberal crowd.

Of course, these are the people blathering about hate all the time.

They will have their reward, and I suspect that, for very many of them, it will be a different one than the reward of this courageous Cardinal.

Rest in peace, Cardinal Pell.

I am confident that, where you are now, there are no haters.