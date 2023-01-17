Means Of Measuring Military Might

A sandwich maker in New York, or San Francisco, makes x number of sandwiches in a month. He lives hand to mouth and is unable to save any significant amount of money.

Another sandwich maker in Samara, or Kazan, makes the exact same amount of sandwiches. His living conditions are, likely, not dissimilar from his US colleague.

Both “make” the same stuff, pay rent, eat, go out a bit, eat a pizza with their friends on a Saturday. Their life is largely the same. Their output is largely the same.

But the US guy counts, in the GDP calculation, likely 4 or 5 times more, perhaps even a bigger multiple than that. Still, the output is the same.

It goes further than this. Two New Yorker/ San Francisco consultants get paid insane amounts of money for their work, and then spend insane amounts of money for rent and going out. They don’t have many counterparts in Russia. Their Russian counterpart is likely to make stuff instead of being a provider of services, because the Russian economy is way more geared towards making stuff than towards providing services. The difference in GDP between the San Francisco consultant and the factory supervisor in Togliatti is likely to be even bigger. In this case, however, the first two guy don’t produce anything that can be used in a war, the second two very well do, or can very rapidly do.

Some “sectors” of the economy just don’t compare. If health care is 6% of GDP in Russia, and 16% of GDP in the US, a tenth of the US GDP has just, for military purposes, evaporated.

This is, simply explained, why Russia is a superpower, but the Western media keep telling you that this is a Country with “the GDP of Florida”. The GDP of Florida is, if in your Country a sandwich costs 1/10 than in Florida, already the GDP of… ten Floridas if this GDP is measured not in dollar, but in stuff produced. Already this changes things significantly.

But it gets (for the West) much, much worse than that. The “diversity consultant” at $1000/hour in San Francisco produces nothing that the US can throw into a war, the factory supervisor in Togliatti will be organising the production of gun in four weeks’ time.

It gets, however, worse than that (for the West). The cannon produced in Togliatti will be extremely cheap. The energy and the ore will come from a state-owned mine. The factory that makes the gun will be state-owned or working at the direction and under the control of the Government, at barely-over-cost prices. The specialised personnel (from the workers to the tool specialists to the supervisors to the engineers) will be available in great quality and great quantity.

In the US, there will be no state-owned mines but, more crucially, no specialised workers, no tools, not even the factory culture. There will be, however, a huge quantity of service workers, professionals, consultants, code writers, and millions of mainly dark skinned people who are basically unfit or unwilling, or just not accustomed, to even work. The weapon systems the US have bought will have cost improbable amount of money due to the stunning research cost (again: services!) to make them. The very specialised workforce to produce more of them will be very difficult to find and very time-consuming to train. The weapon lobby will resist any attempt to be ordered what to produce, and at what cost, unless official war breaks out. They will, rather, sell more of the over-engineered, over-priced stuff there are no factories and workers to produce in the first place.

But… It gets worse than this.

Russia is even more self-sufficient that the USA. Russia simply has to cut the export of uranium, rare earth, platinum, and another couple of materials to plunge the entire West into chaos, with the USA likely bullying Western Europe into submission and plunging those countries into a crisis that will devastate them and seriously wound the US economy.

Don’t get me started on the food. So, let us leave food aside.

Russia produces more, and better, engineers than the US. Around the same steel with 40% of the population. Five times the aluminium. The last two are the most important materials in time of war. The first metrics indicate the ability to convert this production to war use by minimising the disruption for the domestic economy.

Put all this together, and you will realise the stupidity of the “GDP of Spain” narrative. Russia is a proper, bona fide superpower. The Western rulers are just too dumb to recognise it, and this huge mistake is exactly why they launched in that suicidal enterprise, “the sanctions”.

It gets, however, worse than this.

The US cannot easily recruit. Their youth are too fat, too ignorant, and increasingly dismissive of their trannie army. The Russian mobilise 300,000 former soldiers, and get 100,000 volunteers assaulting their recruitment offices. These are all highly motivated people, not minorities from Philadelphia barely knowing where left and right are.

It gets, however, worse than this.

Both countries have safe boundaries, but the US keep hundreds of thousands of soldiers in hundreds of military bases abroad. These soldiers are, very often, there to prop the local US puppets in power. They can’t be taken away without causing “regime change” (of the undesired type) in several more or less tin-pot vassal Countries. Russia can throw a vast amount of soldiers in any fight, because Mongolia and China aren’t a real threat. The US have to choose which tin-pot governments can be allowed to go down.

It gets worse.

Decades of PC culture have caused the US to lose military technological supremacy. The Russians are now far in front in what really counts: missiles that destroy ships, and anti aerial weapons that minimise enemy damage. They also literally dwarf the Collective West in, well, stuff: main battle tanks, howitzers, armoured vehicles, ammo production, etc.

It gets worse.

Russia is fighting against the US with an extremely frightful weapon: the replacement of the US Dollar as world currency. Let that happen, and the age of huge deficits without inflation will grind to a halt. The consequences will be felt by most Americans very clearly.

Don’t get me wrong. The US are, and will remain, an extremely powerful Country. But they are not anywhere towering over Russia. They are likely even, all things considered, well inferior to Russia as military power.

In exchange, they have 72 genders, and trannies in government.