What Is The Use Of Cardinal Dolan?

Cardinal Dolan has, recently, again refused to excommunicate New York State Governor Mario Cuomo for his murderous – even for abortionists standards – abortion law. His reasoning: If Cuomo is not going to be moved by excommunication, what’s the use?

This logic is very interesting. Let us apply it to other situations of life.

If a thief, or a murderer, or a paedophile, want to continue thieving, or murdering, or raping children, what’s the use of jail sentences? If an adulterer lives in public sin and wants to continue to do so, what is the use of withholding communion and confession?

You might think that Cardinal Dolan is utterly and completely stupid, or that he has forgotten the basics of what he learned, many years ago, in seminary. I disagree with you. Let me give you my take.

Cardinal Dolan has lost his faith a long, long time ago. He does not believe in God. Therefore, he does not believe in the Sacraments. Therefore, he does not believe in the importance of withholding them when necessary, for the sake of the salvation of the person involved and in order to give the faithful reassurance that their pastors take the Sacraments seriously and are still are able to defend the faith.

When even a Protestant pastor publicly calls for a Cardinal to do his job, you know that something has gone terribly wrong. God forbid, this man were to become Pope. We would have a pathetic attempt at a comedy show instead of a Pontificate. Thankfully, it is improbable that a US American be made Pope. For now.

Dolan is sold to the world. He is a mediocre politician with no faith, no morals and no decency. His logic is self-defeating and a travesty of Catholicism. His inaction shames the entire Church. The shame is so obvious and evident, that even heretics must call him to… orthodoxy.

Who made this tool a Bishop? John Paul The Not-So-Great. Who made him Archbishop and Cardinal? Benedict The Coward.

The issues in the Church surely predate Francis. This guy is a perfect example of them.