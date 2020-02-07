Short And Sweet

Pope Francis has made an(other) “impassionate appeal” for globalist wealth redistribution, condemning tax cuts as, in a word, “sinful”. In Francis Commie World taxes can never go down, only up, and they will never be high enough.

I thought this guy was supposed to be about the message of Christ, the protection of the doctrine of the Church, eternal salvation, stuff like that. I thought the poor would always be with us. I thought we were supposed to be poor in spirit. I thought Jesus had some very rich friends. I thought the Church condemns Socialism and Communism.

This guy has not a shred of faith in him. He is as much of an atheist as a door handle. He is a bitter, resentful, lewd old guy who has lived an entire existence evidently scrounging from the organisation he hates the most on the planet, with the possible exception of the United States of America.

Go away, Pachamama Pope. Resign already and disappear somewhere in Venezuela, where you can’t do any damage that has not be done already. Remove your disgusting, scandalous presence from the reach of decent Catholics who, actually, love the Church.

But wait: your resignation would leave, irrespective of the title you choose to take, two former Popes! Not good! I remember the Three Tenors, and I still shudder!

I suggest you do something better, and more clear-cut.

Do us the favour and die. I wish you salvation, and hope to embrace you in heaven one day. I have just said the best three Hail Mary I could muster for you. I sincerely wish your immortal soul all the best.

But as it is now, kindly do all of us a great favour and die.

We will have challenges after you. We will have them, largely, because of you and the horrible Cardinals and Bishops you have appointed. But we will face these challenges in prayer and with faith, knowing that God will sort this out one day.

But you, you old faithless, kewd, Commie scoundrel, you have done enough damage already.