Vatican II Must Be Cancelled In Toto, Or: Bishop Schneider And The Excrement Cake
Bishop Schneider has released a very long text about the Second Vatican Council and the necessity to keep what is good in it. I have not read the extremely lengthy paper in its entirety, because I don’t need to. Still, I post the link so everyone who is so inclined can have a go at it.
My opposition to the survival of Vatican II is a matter of principle, not of detail.
It is fully irrelevant that the V II documents had something good in them, if you look for long enough. We all know this. I am pretty sure Stalin had something good in him, too. The simple fact is, that V II is not the inventor of Catholic goodness, nor is Stalin the inventor of whatever human goodness he had (I don’t know: perhaps he loved dogs, or classical music, or a beautiful sunset).
Whatever goodness the Vatican II document contained was already part of the teaching of the Church. Whatever goodness Stalin had, was already there in the heart of countless good men. You don’t need to preserve for posterity Stalin’s (assumed) love for dogs other than as a pure fact, rejecting the entire Stalinian nightmare. You don’t need to remember the fact that the Vatican II documents had some orthodox parts in them, other than as a pure statement of fact, rejecting the entire V II nightmare.
This is not only a matter of logic, it is a matter of everyday common sense.
The Bishop contests the “poisoned cake” theory, stating that some parts of the V II documents (and even of Amoris Laetitia) are, actually, good per se! No poison there!
So what?
This is the same as being presented with a huge cake whose upper strata consist exclusively of excrement, and having Bishop Schneider tell you, with ill-concealed satisfaction, that, if you look well enough, you will notice that the lower strata have excellent cream in them, untouched by all the shit above!
We should keep that high-quality cream, he says. You don’t want to throw that away, surely?
Well, yes, I do.
The high-quality cream in the strata below is tainted forever by the association with all the excrement above! The only thing to do is to throw away the entire cake and cry, as loud as we can, “no more excrement cakes for us, Bishops! Who cares for the cream in the lower strata!”
We have 2000 years of excellent, 1A, certified organic, Catholic Cream made by martyrs and saints. We do not have any need for cream (however tasty per se) made by those who have given us the shit cake! We will throw away the one and the other, and will thrive and prosper with all the cream we had before, we have now, and will have forever.
Vatican II must be destroyed, all its documents rejected and banned from use as instruments of Catholic teaching. The Liturgy must be resumed exactly as it was before Vatican II. The Catechisms produced in V II years must be expunged and substituted for the Pre-V II ones. Vatican II must be remembered as an age of barbarism, depravity, and – literally – sympathy for the devil.
You will never hear this from Bishop Schneider.
But I am not a Bishop. So you hear it from me.
I know you think it, too.
Agree 100%. Well said Mundabor.
Vatican II was a work of the devil used to undermine the Catholic Church and render it useless for attaining eternal life and moral leadership in the world. It must be abrogated in its entirety and all pre-Vatican II Catholicism restored.
Vatican II has brought the Church and the world to where we are now, near utter moral devastation on the verge of atheistic Communism everywhere. Our Lady told us so and what to do about. The Church disobeyed her. Because of this the Great Chastisement will be upon us in all its fury.
The principles of Vatican II (basically Modernism) have been condemned by several Popes. The men of Vatican II decided to ignore Papal teaching. They rebelled against God. That makes them children of the Father of Lies. As a result, everything they have touched has turned into excrement. Bp. Schneider has shown his true allegiance – to the Prince of this World. No need to listen to anything else this poor deluded priest has to say. Pray for him that he may see acquire courage to tell the truth. Don’t tell me he doesn’t understand that VII is heresy. He does. He’s afraid to say it.
Don’t go to any Novus Ordo parish, either.
Not everybody has the luxury.
Mundy.I agree entirely with your post today.Let us Traditionalists save what Remnants that are left of The Catholic Faith and reject totally Vat 11 and its soft soap lies.
Vii was implemented to undermine the Catholic Church. To let any of it stand remains an eternal testament to those sinister actors, their ‘achievements’, as well as a blue print for the future. You rid it and put a stake through its heart not only as a message to future conspirators but to avoid confusion, ie, using the old (traditional) Vii or the new and improved Vii. Convincing or disciplining the Novus Ordo’s will he hard enough if it is completely abrogated, much less picking and choosing the ‘good’ parts.
Maybe we should also throw out those who gave us the excrement cake to eat.
What a vindication of Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre and Cardinal Ottaviani, he who was scandalously humiliate as he tried to speak during the Council. There were a few good men there, but the project of the modernists had already been decided and their minds made up. I hope those sainted bishops who tried to be heard are enjoying bliss in heaven at the moment, and if they are, I hope they will pray for us.
I have read some rants in my time but this takes the cake
Thanks!!
Agree fully, but very disappointed you did not approve my earlier post, which I’d spent considerable effort on.
Yeah, you did.
But it was far too long and, frankly, a provocation.
We need not burrow through excrement hoping to discover a cherry.
The “let’s keep the good parts” business, aside from being completely unnecessary as you state because all those “good parts” exist outside of VII, is just another stab at the “hermeneutic of continuity” failure.
If we can’t find some convoluted way to take documents that cannot be supported by tradition and interpret them in continuity with that very same tradition, then let’s cut out the parts for which the hermeneutic of continuity is impossible, then hermeneutic the daylights out of the rest.
No thanks. The whole cake was baked by faithless bastards raping the Mystical Bride. That they added a little sugar to their poison to make it more palatable is irrelevant. I want nothing to do with any of it.
And my post VII catechism went into the landfill the day Jorge illustrated to all that it was not, as we thought, a book based on truth from cover to cover and thereby a resource for your very salvation. But the so called pope himself illustrated that it can contain error. What else in there is error, masquerading as truth? That makes it a dangerous book. Pre VII catechism only for me and mine.
Your V II is near mine in the landfill..
Amen to that!
This is going to be controversial here but I hope I am allowed to say it.
We agree with your shit cake analogy, 100%. We do believe Catholicism is the religion God intended, but the dominant body of the Catholic Church no longer believes it, practices it, or offers it. We all know what they are believing, practicing and offering, no need to rehash here, except to say, whatever doubts Catholics might have had about this pope or the church, should have been completely erased when Bergoglio worshiped a demon god over the bones of St. Peter and had that demon bowl brought up to the holy altar of God in a Catholic Church in Rome. That should have been a turning point for Catholics. It was not. Catholics continue to support this hydra by attending Mass in the Catholic Church. Now we are complicit in her evils. But most astonishing, we are continuing to stand around and wonder why nothing gets better, only worse, why these men act as they do! Don’t they realize we’re unhappy! Yes of course they do, and this is what makes it so fun for them. But we, with no real effort of any kind mounted, no palpable resistance, no recourse, no response except some grumbling on the Internet, are apparently surprised when things do go from bad to worse, and the “best” of our bishops, our “conservatives”, are more interested in book deals and mouthing some general discontent with the church, with some veiled allusions to fidelity to the church, blah, blah, and blah. This worked for about 4 years, but we’re so past that.
The church now receives so much money from China, US Federal Resettlement Funds, and probably private sources such as Jeffrey Sachs or George Soros, they really do not need our little pittance. This is why none of them fear our disapproval at all, and are quite bold in their anti-Christ and anti-Catholic actions. When you’re bold enough to promote Marxism, homosexuality, and demon worship, you’re feeling the mojo, and they clearly do. Why not? What have we done except put up posters and throw little wooden idols in rivers!
We have now one thing left to take away from them and make our point. One thing that they would have a hard time explaining if it went on long enough. One thing that would drive journalists to seek them out for them to explain the phenomena. One, and one thing only.
Empty churches week in and week out. That is all we have. We have absolutely nothing else. If we do not do this, and be prepared to do it for as long as it takes, things will continue on as they have, and oh yes, they will get decidedly WORSE.
We all want Holy Mass, but do we want it to exist for our grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. There is probably only one way to get it, or hope for it. The sacrifice that WE make.
I have allowed for this time. But short comments please!
