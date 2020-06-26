Vatican II Must Be Cancelled In Toto, Or: Bishop Schneider And The Excrement Cake

Bishop Schneider has released a very long text about the Second Vatican Council and the necessity to keep what is good in it. I have not read the extremely lengthy paper in its entirety, because I don’t need to. Still, I post the link so everyone who is so inclined can have a go at it.

My opposition to the survival of Vatican II is a matter of principle, not of detail.

It is fully irrelevant that the V II documents had something good in them, if you look for long enough. We all know this. I am pretty sure Stalin had something good in him, too. The simple fact is, that V II is not the inventor of Catholic goodness, nor is Stalin the inventor of whatever human goodness he had (I don’t know: perhaps he loved dogs, or classical music, or a beautiful sunset).

Whatever goodness the Vatican II document contained was already part of the teaching of the Church. Whatever goodness Stalin had, was already there in the heart of countless good men. You don’t need to preserve for posterity Stalin’s (assumed) love for dogs other than as a pure fact, rejecting the entire Stalinian nightmare. You don’t need to remember the fact that the Vatican II documents had some orthodox parts in them, other than as a pure statement of fact, rejecting the entire V II nightmare.

This is not only a matter of logic, it is a matter of everyday common sense.

The Bishop contests the “poisoned cake” theory, stating that some parts of the V II documents (and even of Amoris Laetitia) are, actually, good per se! No poison there!

So what?

This is the same as being presented with a huge cake whose upper strata consist exclusively of excrement, and having Bishop Schneider tell you, with ill-concealed satisfaction, that, if you look well enough, you will notice that the lower strata have excellent cream in them, untouched by all the shit above!

We should keep that high-quality cream, he says. You don’t want to throw that away, surely?

Well, yes, I do.

The high-quality cream in the strata below is tainted forever by the association with all the excrement above! The only thing to do is to throw away the entire cake and cry, as loud as we can, “no more excrement cakes for us, Bishops! Who cares for the cream in the lower strata!”

We have 2000 years of excellent, 1A, certified organic, Catholic Cream made by martyrs and saints. We do not have any need for cream (however tasty per se) made by those who have given us the shit cake! We will throw away the one and the other, and will thrive and prosper with all the cream we had before, we have now, and will have forever.

Vatican II must be destroyed, all its documents rejected and banned from use as instruments of Catholic teaching. The Liturgy must be resumed exactly as it was before Vatican II. The Catechisms produced in V II years must be expunged and substituted for the Pre-V II ones. Vatican II must be remembered as an age of barbarism, depravity, and – literally – sympathy for the devil.

You will never hear this from Bishop Schneider.

But I am not a Bishop. So you hear it from me.

I know you think it, too.