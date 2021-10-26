Of Doors And Windows

No cisgender children for her, thanks…

The US are slowly becoming like Europe, with half the States now having more deaths than births. Welcome to Grannyland.

Of course, there can be many reasons why one does not have offspring, and an important one has always been not marrying. Another one was, in fact, being unable to have children.

However, it seems to me that more elements come to this. The desire to have a Mercedes instead of a child has been very present in Europe in the last decades. Holidays, clothes, or the desire to keep living like a young university student, perhaps with the promiscuity this entails, has certainly also played a part.

However, it seems to me that in the last years we have had a different element; perhaps an excuse for many, but also a real fear for others. I am talking here of the fear of living in general, and the particular fears of snowflakes in particular.

Make a child? And put in the world another white male? With the toxic masculinity he will develop? Heavens, will he rape someone? I might be lucky and they might decide that they are a female, but will this not give them disadvantages in life, if the hated patriarchy refuses to die?

Make a child? And put in the world another girl who will be victimised by the patriarchy? Perhaps raped? Perhaps forced to have a child?

Make a child? Why, if the climate apocalypse is upon us? Look, how much co2 will I be able to brag I did not cause if I avoid having children? I better get sterilised now! I might even be able to say, in my circle of soi-disant enlightened snowflakes, that I prevented my children from living a miserable life! Look, look how good I am!

You might say that this is all, basically, excuses to avoid the sacrifices and the self-denial that come with having children. In many cases, it will certainly be so. But I can’t avoid thinking that decades of propaganda barrage about our doomed future will leave a mark on a great number of people, who will grow up the most scared generation in American history. If you add this to the other scars – the trauma of divorced parents, for example; or the general disorientation of an upbringing in which faith plays no role; or just realising that your mama had thirty men inside her before, and perhaps a couple after, knowing papa – it is not difficult to understand how modern America is growing an army of emotionally crippled babies of 20, 25 or 30 years of age, who think that the world is about to go back to the Stone Age and life is, anyway, not worth living because they were insulted on Twitter.

How does one remedy this? One brings God in a family’s life. With that comes the realisation that the climate scare is a Marxist trick for slow-thinking atheists, the raising of well-adjusted children with the right outlook on life, a proper morality, and a generally sound mind naturally inclined to the making and the raising of children inside a family.

When God is sent out the door, misery gets in from the window.

You would think those oh so highly educated, highly specialised, very skilled professionals would have understood it by now.