Reality Is Knocking On Ukraine’s Doors

Knock, knock, knocking on Ukraine’s doors….

The events in the Ukraine are getting more and more unreal. As the Ukraine is literally hacked to pieces for everyone to see, Baghdad Bob goes on with his propaganda.

The detachment from reality, the wishful thinking, the total disregard of facts on the ground is quite cynical and, at this point, certainly not in good faith anymore. This is the stuff that Western bigots (or CIA assets, or people wanting to curry favour with the US Government) would write to encourage Ukrainians to fight to the last man so that the dream of “deposing Putin” can be kept alive. What an evil way to send people to die.

Meanwhile, the very capital of the allegedly so well-positioned country has electricity for only 2 or 3 hours a day, and its very Mayor is telling his citizen that whoever has access to a wood stove and water outside of Kiev had better get out of Dodge as fast as he can.

A wood stove and current water. The luxuries of modern Ukraine.

Few things put one in touch with reality like lack, or scarcity, of electricity, heating, running water and, possibly in the very near future, food. For anyone living in Kiev or Lvov (notice the spelling), war was, for a long time, something you read about. Now, war is knocking at the door, pretty loud, is looking like a grim-faced Russian general, and is bringing very bad news.

The denial is staggering. After the Ukrainians themselves admit their electrical net is on its knees, the shocking satellite pictures showing a dark Ukraine at night are still branded as propaganda fakes. No, it is better to believe, as the linked article does, that a small matter like the lack of, well, everything will not stay in the way of the glorious Nazi army of the Azov, Kraken, and Right Sector Sturmtruppen.

Nor can anyone say that Russia is being cruel, or going against human rights, in targeting energy. NATO did exactly the same in Iraq (twice), Afghanistan, and Serbia. With good reason, I add, as energy is as vital as oxygen to any army (and to any Country at war) and, in the case of Ukraine, even directly, immediately vital to their logistics as they have largely electrified trains. It’s not easy to permanently damage roads and railways (which are difficult to damage and easy to repair), but when there is no energy for the trains, literally everything stops.

I am informed that the pro-Russian Telegram channels like Rybar, Intel Slava Z, Slavyangrad, Intel Republic, or Geroman (there are many others) now have millions of subscribers from the Ukraine. Methinks, this means that reality is paving its way into the brainwashed consciousness of more and more Ukrainians; an activity, admittedly, greatly encouraged by suddenly discovering that the electricity, the heating and the water have gone. There is only so much cognitive dissonance even a bigot can bear.

Still, it is staggering to think that most Ukrainians still likely have no darn clue as to how many of their own are being massacred in the most stupid, senseless, avoidable war of the Century. They likely think their dead are around the 7000 mark, whilst the Russians have lost half Moscow and have now assumed the fatal position in their trenches. Articles like the one linked help them to dream, and their people to die. Until they don’t.

The reality is more similar to 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers dead, and at least as many seriously wounded, with the Russian losses in the region of one tenth of the Ukrainian ones. Which makes perfect sense because, as I have been constantly stating, this is an artillery war in which even the Ukrainians admit the Russians have a 7, 8, 10 to one advantage.

There is no worse deaf than the one who does not want to hear. B

ut when the deaf suddenly becomes cold and hungry, you will how fast he recovers his hearing.