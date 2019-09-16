God cannot allow Himself to be scorned with impunity. Now if the pains of hell were not eternal, the obstinate sinner would persevere in his revolt, since no adequate sanction would repress his pride. His rebellion, we may say, would have the last word, would be the triumph of iniquity.

These words are from Reginald Garrigou-Lagrange’s “Life Everlasting”, one of those books I go back to again and again and that remain fresh, insightful and instructing after many readings (either because I forget things, which I do, or because it throws a fresher light on what I already know).

The reflection below strikes me anew every single time as absolutely logical, but often neglected in conversation. It is a simple point, that cannot be refuted.

You certainly have, as I did and still do, come across Sunday Theologians who improvise a theology of niceness for reasons peculiar to their own but, generally, fruit of the desire to have things their own way. They invariably reject eternal damnation as not being good enough for their lofty spirit.

Memorise this simple argument and keep it in store for when the circumstances require its use.

This is how we remain Catholics and work (with God’s grace) towards salvation in these atrocious times: absorbing the religion of our fathers as best as we can, and using the knowledge so acquired both for our salvation and, when prudence allows, for the instructions of those in more or less dire need of it.

Catholicism is all there already. There is nothing to know which we need Francis, or any other bishop or cardinal. Conversely, not making an effort to learn what we know to be true is not likely to be treated kindly when we die, then a bad pope is no excuse for being a bad Catholic.

We work on our salvation with fear and trembling whatever Francis goes around blathering.