Pope Eco Loon Plants A Tree

I was very pleased to read that the Evil Clown will symbolically plant a tree to show how very ecological he is etc. Etc.

This kind of cheap, cheesy PR stunts will damage him among Catholics and, by being praised by the wrong crowd, will help even those who are still not red pilled yet (and boy, they are late!) to finally understand what is going on.

Religious should never try to emulate politicians. When they do, they unavoidably damage themselves in the long run for the fleeting satisfaction of the headlines in the short term. The eco warrior in cassock, or priestly suit, is the perfect image of the guy who just doesn’t get it. All those who are more interested in salvation than in the next tree (broadly speaking, they should coincide with the Elect) will immediately feel that all this is as off as last month’s carrots. The eco loons (many of them, assuredly, Reprobates) will immediately embrace the stuff or, in case, criticise it because not looney enough, thus further alerting the first group as to the kind of people the Evil Clown is stupidly trying to court.

Francis does not get this because, having no faith, he is unable to even imagine how the brains of the faithful work. To him, vacuous slogans and an empty search for popularity is all there is, whilst his obvious hatred for the Church makes his stupidity more fun, at least for as long as he lives.

I hope the guy keeps planting trees, starts going to the funeral of glaciers and publicly invites teenager to not go to school in order to aggrandize him. The wrong crowd will be delighted, but the people who count will be terrified.

Keep planting trees, Frankie boy.

Show everybody what a joke you are.