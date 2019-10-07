Apocalypse (Not Quite) Now

The notorious Savagery Synod has just started, and it is already abundantly clear what its leitmotiv is going to be: the attempt at remaking the Church – to what extent remains to be seen – according to a mythical will of the Holy Ghost, of which the Evil Clown is the only interpreter and intermediary.

Francis is playing a sort of modern, very fat, extremely cantankerous sybilla, and we have to bow to the inspiration he receives, or else.

Without me, you damn idiot.

The recent announcement that the Vatican deficit is double than expected seems to indicate that my sentiments are shared by a growing number of Italian – and, no doubt, foreign – Catholics who, tired with the antics of this evil old man, have decided to deny the Church the amount of their tax bill for which they can choose the destination. A wonderful irony, this one, because the modern system of choice between earmarking a part of one’s bill either for the Church or for state-sponsored activities is a result of the Church losing – by express will and with explicit consent of the V II Church, with John Paul The Tarmac Kisser not so happily reigning – Her status of State Religion.

And so we have the pathetic spectacle of an old nincompoop who, out of sheer hatred for the Church, wants to demolish as much of her as he can before he stretches his paws as he sinks more and more into irrelevance. Newsflash: he will fail.

Catholics will remain Catholic, though it is fair to assume that God’s Providence will provide for a great number of Reprobates in the years and decades to come. There is no amount of antics that can persuade a person with his heart in the right place, and a modicum of fear of the Lord, that God has suddenly changed, and in fact it takes a disingenuousness and self-deception of gigantic proportions to even conceive an absurd monstrosity like this one. But hey, there is no scarcity of perverts, fornicators, perverts, atheists, cowards, perverts and perverts among our Prelates, the Press and the so-called “progressive catholics”: they will be Francis’ main audience, and he will die with their effeminate applause in his ears.

This Amazon Synod is an opportunity – allowed by Providence – for countless Pollyannas to do something serious for their salvation and finally choose Christ over this sad excuse of a Pope.

I suggest that you don’t lose sleep over this. Prepare yourself for robust discussions with prayer and penance, instructing and refreshing yourself with good Catholic knowledge. But don’t let this cretin cloud your serenity.

I used to spend uneasy, or outright sleepless nights because of Francis. Garrigou-Lagrange’s “Providence” put an end to that.

Be in good spirit. The Apocalypse will, one day, befall Francis and his ilk. We will, however, live and die Catholic, and may our prayers help us, with God’s grace, on our way to Salvation.