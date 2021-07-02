Francis’ Counterfeit Product Does Not Sell Well
After my last post, I received this interesting message from reader Julia Augusta:
I used to be Ms. Relaxed Gal as you described, except I wasn’t really relaxed when other people dared to contradict my then feminist-progressive-careerist ideology. I would go ballistic on them. I used to think that my homosexual friends’ life choices were just fine and that it was a sign of “progress” (that word again) that we permit same-sex marriage. If it made my friends happy, who was I to judge? (sounding like Bergoglio). I was also a supporter of abortion. In fact, I hated the Church. I was too busy climbing the career ladder, making money, having fun, buying expensive stuff, showing off. All that changed when I came back to the Catholic Church in 2017. Everyone I know is Relaxed Guy or Relaxed Gal. I’m rigid!
I read it, and then I read it again. It described something that was new, and quite interesting, to me.
Clearly, God’s grace was at work here. But the part that struck me most is the little number, 2017.
This perhaps not 180 degrees, but certainly remarkable evolution of a soul, happened… in 2017. After already four horrible years of Evil Clown. Already past Amoris Laetitia. When the pro-homo propaganda of Father Wilhelmina, or Georgina, or Martina, or whatever xer name is (yes, I mean the one that got that letter of approval from the Evil Clown) was already going on full-steam, actually aiming exactly at the “gay friend” and “gay gay” (means: sodomite) crowd.
You would think that, so late in the Catholic Deconstruction Game, any soul who felt curious about Catholicism would end up attracted to (and then bored by), the peculiar mix of easy heresy and social justice rubbish that Bergoglio propagates. Hey, it’s sugary like a donut and, just like it, gives that momentary satisfaction (if you like that stuff), that inclusive sugar high, followed by the sugar crash and the need for more rubbish. Apparently, at least in this case, it wasn’t so.
You will say that this was God’s grace. God’s grace who found, again by God’s Grace, the collaboration of the soul. God wants to draw us to Him, but not without our work. Sure.
However, on a more earthly level, I allow myself to notice another dynamic: that in the end, it appears that a lapsed Catholics tends to long after, and be attracted to, and then go back to, the original product, not Bergoglio’s cheap Ebay Chinese knockoff.
In fact, I dare to say this: that, however deeply covered in Mud by Bergoglio and his band of gay destroyers, Catholicism still has, and always will have, the irresistible beauty of Truth; a Truth that will, by God’s grace, always emerge from all that crusty mud, because its beauty is so evident, and is superiority to Circus Bergoglio, so obvious even before one’s lights have been fully switched on by God.
This is why I always keep repeating that this guy can, in the end, not do any damage. His Pontificate is there, paradoxically enough, for the growth in faith, and in patience, and in wisdom, of the Elect, and as the way chosen by the Reprobates to actually merit their own damnation; a damnation that God does not want (antecedently), but allows (subsequently), so that his Justice may shine.
Francis sells a counterfeit of the Church over which he so unworthily presides. Real Catholics notice it, and it makes him mad. He is just a purveyor of easy heresy, socialist propaganda, homosexual filth and a pathetic attempt to establish the cult of himself.
Francis’ cheap counterfeit of Catholicism does not sell well.
People want the real article.
M, the whole idea of an “anti-Christ” is a counterfeit Christ. IOW, something or someone that promises salvation w/o the Gospel. I’m not saying Bergoglio is the anti-Christ. However, not for nothing is he propagating a counterfeit, with the blessing and support of corporate globalists. Just look at the last few conferences the Vatican has sponsored on health (focusing on Covid-19), “tax equity” and environmental sustainability.
Bergoglio might not have the support of people like you, Julia Augusta or Damian Thompson but he *does* have the support of the ecclesiastical careerists, most Catholic media and the movers and shakers who shape opinion worldwide.
Bergoglio might be an immature idiot but immature idiocy is running rampant among the world’s elites, all for the sake of their own power and ambition. Whoever the anti-Christ and the False Prophet might be, they will certainly exploit the growing idiocy and “strong delusion” (cf St. Paul) that’s trending in our own day — and Bergoglio will have play a significant role.
I disagree. If it is true that the Globalists have a lot of power, Bergoglio certainly does not have any. He is the guy that tries to be near the cool guys, who actually ignore him all the time. And yes, the most corrupt clergy supports him; but in my experience, even the average V II priest is sick and tired of this guy.
That’s interesting Mundabor, that you hear most priests are tired of him, and why not, he makes their lives difficult and is frankly abusive to them.
I hear you, about Catholics following him to their detriment. I can’t help but feel terribly sad about the many Catholics who, through really no fault of their own, have followed him. I’m thinking especially of the elderly, the people who have a hard time understanding how bad it has become. They deserve the little peace they can find in this world by going to church. God sorts those things out though, of course. He knows our hearts and our spiritual status.