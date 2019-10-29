Joe Biden Denied Holy Communion

Well, this is rather big: Joe Biden has been denied Holy Communion.

First of all, mind this: there will be no scarcity of bishops and cardinals willing to allow Biden to receive Holy Communion live on tv, and I fear for the courageous priest who, like Father Guarnizo, decided that a Catholic priest must act like he is, actually, a Catholic priest. My Rosary today is for him.

Still, the echoes of this will reverberate for a long time. It has finally happened, and it has happened with one of the most shameless, most high-profile CINOs around. Poor Joe will now have to assure himself he will be allowed to receive, everytime, before going to Church! I can almost hear him: “c’mon, man!”

The abortion issue will be in the news for a while, because the likes of Breitbart are already riding this like the champs they are.

Another positive effect for us is the ability to stand up for Christ and calmly, proudly, assertively, explain the Doctrine of Transubstantiation to our colleagues and acquaintances who were to ask. You don’t need to be theologically deep, just explain it like a good peasant would have explained it to his son 100 or 150 years ago, when there were a lot of real Catholics around.

In short: this will not convert pope Francis or any other inveterate enemy of the Church, but will cause millions of poorly instructed, more or less indifferent, everyday people to stop and think; firstly about the issue of abortion, and secondly about the hypocrisy of their “moderate” Democratic candidate.

Let us make a long inning out of this before Joe’s next gaffe direct the attention of the masses elsewhere.

And keep the good priest in your prayers. The wolves are coming for him.