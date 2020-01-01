Wishing For A Conclave

Back at home after a long, deserved Christmas Holiday (you will be pleased to know that, after one year of Francistoxyns, I have stayed away from the man and his news as far as I could), I find myself reflecting on what I wish most for the Year of the Lord 2020, at least as far as the Church is concerned.

I wish a Conclave.

Of course, I do not know whether a Conclave would give us an even worse Pope than Francis. On the one hand, this would appear impossible, because the man is such a mixture of stupidity and arrogance. On the other hand, it is certainly thinkable if we think of a Pope just as evil as Francis, but not as stupid. Someone like Schoenborn, or perhaps Tagle (not sure about this one).

Why, then, do I wish a Conclave?

For several reasons.

Firstly, I refuse to accept Francis as the new normality. The man is an aberration in every conceivable way, and I for myself wish him gone, no matter what comes after him.

Secondly, I believe in Providence, and think that God sets things in motion in His own way. Whilst these ways have something of the miraculous at times, much more often things happen in their proper, expected ways, using the usual, expected channels. A Conclave is still the most likely way God will use to at least start to put an end to our punishment.

Lastly, because I can personally use the beautiful, lived reassurance that all bad things come to an end. I’d like to wake up in the morning and simply think: “remember Francis? Well, he’s gone now. All evil has an end”. Of course, I know this. But it would be nice to experience it, to see it come to pass in real life. It would be like a mini detox cure.

I obviously don’t know whether the Year of the Lord 2020 will be the one that will give us the Conclave; much less whether the Conclave would give us someone with at least some Catholic spirit. But what I know is that, bar an extremely improbable conversion of this cretin, all improvement will have to go through at least one Conclave. Bring it on, then. It would be like reshuffling the cards. You could end up worse than expected, but at least it’s a new game.

Still, and to conclude, I think we can safely say this: that even if the man is still in charge in one year’s time, his ability to damage the Church and confuse the faithful decreases every year, and it is difficult to think that the man is now seen as anything but a problem and an embarrassment from everyone but the extremely simple and the outright evil.

I wish him salvation, of course, and I invite you to do the same.

But boy, how I wish for a Conclave….