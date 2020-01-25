Donald Trump Is A Gift From God

Every life brings love into this world. Every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting.

Who said this:

Pope Francis Donald Trump The Bern

The answer is below. No prize for guessing.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-becomes-first-president-to-speak-at-march-for-life

What times we live in! As the Lord punishes us with a clearly heretical Pope who, by the way, insists in not wanting to die and at least give us a new shuffling of the cards, hope comes from the most unsuspected corners.

A man of whom no one, the day Francis became Pope, would have imagined he could become President of the United States – a sinner, for sure; a brash man; but with a big, big heart – is giving the unborn help in many ways (judicial appointments; constant attention; participation to the March for Life), showing himself to be a new Ronald Reagan of sort, showing up on our side on this most controversial of subjects. This, without caring for the effect of his taking side in States like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, or Wisconsin; and this, in the year in which his political destiny is on the line.

Follow the link and listen to his beautiful words.

I suspect that Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway have played an important role in this behind the scene, then it is difficult to me to think that the likes of Ivanka are on the front line on the issue. But most of all, I think that Providence is at work, and that God is giving us a hero as he punishes us with the villain Pope we, collectively speaking, have deserved as Catholics after sixty years of Vatican II madness.

Not since Ronald Reagan had I seen anything like this, and I never thought I would

When you wake up in the morning, I suggest you say a prayer for President Donald Trump.