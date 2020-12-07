Meet A Rare Example Of A Man

Tancred over at the Eponymous Flower has a beautiful, beautiful post about his own personal experience with Covid (which is being a horrible one), and the implications for the planet at large. I suggest that everyone does like me: visits the page, reads the post, and prays for the good man. My rosary of today is for him.

If I were to die in a car accident, I would not want that this is used to advocate the closure of roads. If I were to die falling from the stairs, I would not want that this is used to advocate mandatory bungalows for the over 45. If I were to die of Covid, I would not want this to be used to advocate the destruction of the world as we know it, and his substitution for a dystopian dictatorship of the nannies, becoming more and more controlling of our economies and our individual destinies as they try to make our – at this point, utterly miserable – life drag for pretty long. How long? Probably, until we get mandatorily euthanised and our organs harvested because, being still healthy, they can be used to extend the miserable existence of other derelict people; people who will, in turn, be mandatorily euthanised. In the meantime, countless millions of lives will be aborted or prevented from being born because some software billionaire foundation has decided that the “good” number for the inhabitant of the Planet is X billions, making Hitler look like an amateur.

But for the grace of God, go I.

People get ill, and die, every day. People who believe in God know that, unless they do something very stupid, they will die at the time that has been divinely, and very reasonably, appointed for them; and if they do something very stupid, they will die at the time that their stupidity has caused to be still divinely, and still very reasonably, appointed for them.

We live in a civilisation of pansies because we live in a civilisation of atheists. If all I have is this temporary activity of breathing, eating, and breeding, then I will be very tempted to put nothing above it: not the Fatherland, not the economy, not even freedom! “Live Free or die” becomes “Live enslaved so that you die later”. A lot of people seem to think it natural. Their freedoms are brutally eroded, and they just don’t give a fig.

I say it once again: the Country that went on living normally under the German bombs has made a serious attempt to destroy itself over a virus. This attempt has revealed that they don’t care for their freedoms.

What their ancestors died for, they have bartered for a mask.

God bless Tancred, and may he get well soon. But if – quod Deus avertat! – he were to die, it would be the death of a man; not of one of these pansies.

Pray for him, and that there may be more like him as the madness continues.