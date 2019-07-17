Planned Parenthood: Baby-Killer CEO Not Bloodthirsty Enough, Gets Fired

Planned Parenthood, the giant US baby-killing machine, has decided to get rid of her CEO of 10 months (incidentally: woman, and minority; just sayin’…) because not hard enough on the baby-killing line.

Killing babies is a pure health care issue, says the not-so-good doctor.

My foot, replies Planned Babycide’s Board: killing babies is a big money machine, there are elections coming, and a lot of dough is at stake!

Therefore, the smiling baby-killer has been ousted in favour of baby-killers with a more aggressive attitude. More talk of “reproductive health”, “women’s rights”, and other dumb stuff meant to hide the brutal, atrocious reality of baby-killing is to be expected.

I welcome the development.

Planned Parenthood need to be exposed, and the best way to achieve this aim is allow the baby butchers to actually expose themselves as aggressively as they can.

Good riddance, smiling baby-killers.

Moloch wants someone even worse than you.