Cultural Differences

This article gives an interesting panorama of different cultural reactions to the contact with alternative cultures, brought to us by our unjustly persecuted guests.

The French seem to have a rather robust way of making their point known. The Italians are also quite passionate.

In Germany, however, the entire place must be closed, because the level of testosterone (and, likely, the confidence that the police would persecute those who defend the victims) did not allow for any other reaction.

Oh, how fascinating it is to see different cultures coming into contact with “the other”! Quite an enrichment, adding to the beautiful diversity of our European continent.

I am sure Pope Francis will be quite pleased.

Of course, I reject all violence etc.