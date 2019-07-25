Cultural Differences

Jul 25

Posted by

This article  gives an interesting panorama of different cultural reactions to the contact with alternative cultures, brought to us by our unjustly persecuted guests.

The French seem to have a rather robust way of making their point known. The Italians are also quite passionate.

In Germany, however, the entire place must be closed, because the level of testosterone (and, likely, the confidence that the police would persecute those who defend the victims) did not allow for any other reaction.

Oh, how fascinating it is to see different cultures coming into contact with “the other”! Quite an enrichment, adding to the beautiful diversity of our European continent.

I am sure Pope Francis will be quite pleased.

Of course, I reject all violence etc.

Posted on July 25, 2019, in Traditional Catholicism. Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.

Leave a reply. Please be concise and to the point.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: