Francis In Action

Satanical pope Francis was guaranteed to do something childish after the pagan statues of Pachamama were thrown into the River and recovered by the Carabinieri. I am informed the church of S. Maria in Traspontina had his pews rearranged around the recovered Pagan idols.

This has, of course, the effect that some of the pews will give the shoulder to Our Lord in the Tabernacle.

Why would this bother our heretic in chief? Francis never cared to show any respect for Christ before, why would it start now? No. What was important to him was the double slap in the face of the faithful.

You stole my pagan idols? I now force you to see them in the middle of the Church, replacing God’s worship.

“But Mundabor, Mundabor! Frankie would never be so stupid! This would be too open an offence to Our Lord and His Church!”

There are photos somewhere. It’s really the desecration of a church and its transformation into a pagan temple. There is no shame and no apology. The statues are depicted with the red belly, signifying the pregnancy, of Pachamama. This is what these wooden figures clearly represent: pagan idols.

And yes, Francis is so stupid.