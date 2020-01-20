I read about the event in Munich and I was, actually, pleased.

If the #unitetheclans stuff is important to you, you will be pleased to see that several groups were involved. No, not everybody was informed. Honestly, I would not be offended by it.

The organisers will have had their reasons to make of this an event restricted to certain groups. The fact is, they were and are under no obligation to have all the world participate. Some would have organised this in a different way, and they are free to organise everything they want, and invite whomever they want.

The event was a success. The Archdiocese was surprised, Archbishop Vigano’ made an appearance, the Catholic world is talking about it.

I am not sure it is wise to complain because one was not invited.

If anyone talks about egos colouring the event, I would wonder about his ego. Was it so important that everybody is there? Trad Catholics don’t want to be a counter church. They don’t need to be monolithic. What they need to do, is to voice their disapproval. God in Heaven, who sees them all, will one day cause the effort of them all to come to fruition.

I am thankful for this event and would like to express my gratitude to all those who have taken part.