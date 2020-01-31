Stealth Persecution

I have received this message and I thought I would publish it:

Dear Mundabor,

You need not publish this comment. It’s simply a personal information, and also a request. First the information: I hadn’t heard about the Kobe guy before he crashed, but what I’ve read these days about his commitment to support the perverts’ lavender lobby isn’t quite to be expected by a Catholic man. It’s more like the stuff of a Pelosi hag or what not. I report only hearsay, I haven’t investigated the whole thing. So feel free to ignore the info if it happens not to be reliable.

The other thing is a request: after I was sacked from “Catholic” University in Belgium for speaking against abortion, I found a job at a small pro-life group in my country. We have a monthly letter sent to people supporting the good fight in both French and Dutch. I happen to like the manly measure you suggested about how to deal with the abortion issue properly the other day. A bit harsch, maybe, but the world is a tough place, so it’s an option worth considering. I’d be glad to translate that little article from you into French and hand it to my boss, to see whether he’d consider publishing it and sending the message through the mail to our supporters here in Belgium. He might refuse because, you know, sensistive matters etc., but I say this is definitely worth a try. If people feel a little outraged it means they’re not quite dead yet and still able to react, so…

By the way, a Mass was said for you the other day, as I promised. A traditional Mass, it goes without saying. And I’m keeping the promise of one Hail Mary per article, too. If you want to answer my request favourably, you can simply mail me at

Well, I must say the one or other tear might have escaped my eye here.

This is guy who loses his livelihood for speaking in favour of the unborn, whilst working at a supposedly Catholic university, and not only prays for me every time he reads me, but also has a Mass said for me, and a TLM one at that.

If I ever manage to get to heaven, I will find the likes of this gentlemen (I prefer not to publish the name, not knowing if this is desired) much higher in graces and accomplishments than myself, then my blogging here does not even begin to approach the level of dedication to the Christ, sacrifice and steadiness in the face of and persecution that this gentleman is enduring.

Be assured of my prayers, Sir!

I invite all of my readers to pray for this gentleman (you don’t need to know the name, of course) and dedicate to him your rosary of today as I will do.

My readers in the United States are, I think, not so much aware (for lack of lived experience) of the level of stealth and less stealth persecution that has been going on in Europe for several decades now, with countless personal tragedies (doctor and nurses above all, but in other professions, too), loss of job, loss of house, that people have to endure for wanting to be Christian in Countries that restricts more and more not only their ability to practice their faith, but to speak about it.

Speaking of which, of course everything that I publish can be translated (and, in fact, I see this happening routinely) in other languages, and spread in whatever ways the reader finds convenient. I have, I must confess, no desire for martyrdom and have, up to now, managed to navigate the XXI Century without persecution (at the cost of some professional choices that were prudent, but not anything approaching sacrifice or outright persecution); but I think that I can write well, at least for someone who is not mother tongue, and think that this might be useful to much better people than me.

Dear readers, pray for this gentleman today, and remember the many who, without any fanfare and proclaims, or any defence from Church authorities, suffer for Christ today, in the middle of the oh so advanced and allegedly civilised Europe; where people are euthanized and countless children aborted, but the phones are so, so smart.

P.S. I wish Kobe Bryant salvation, as I do even to Pope Francis. I am, however, not expecting him to be a sterling defender of Catholic values. He was a churchgoer, which certainly will have helped him in his all-decisive moment. But yes, we don’t know the state of his soul, and we don’t know the degree of rebellion that might have been present in his heart. Still, I really hope he made it, as I do of everybody else, even darn Francis The Pachamama Scoundrel.