Black Lives That Matter Living Dangerously

We are reading everywhere about the many dangers surrounding the life of a Black man, particularly a young Black man.

We have seen many times the diverse ways in which a young, promising, exemplary life can be put to a cruel, unjust end.

Think of this: merely resisting arrest can cause a Black man to be killed. And why would a young, exemplary life consent to be arrested? Merely to perpetuate the discrimination against Blacks, with the excuse of some trivial matter like not having a driving license, or having marijuana in the car, or being drunk, or under the influence of drugs? Surely, the system is defective and must be reformed?

Many a promising young Black life has already been terminated for trivial matters like trying to send, in protest, extremely tiny pieces of metal, often not bigger than .38 inches, in the direction of the policemen oppressing them. Heck, there were young Black Lives That Matter put to an end for something so obvious, so much to be expected as refusing to comply with police orders!

Come on, man! Who would do that, knowing the systemic racism inside the police and the justice system? If I were a young Black Life That Matters and the police stopped me, I would certainly not do what they say! Heck, I would just scuffle myself free, walk to my car, open the door and either drive away or reach for an innocuous knife or gun! What am I supposed to do, go to jail for something so trivial as an arrest warrant?

Knowwhaddamean, dawg?

And do you believe it, these people might shoot me if I did?

Truly, things have to change.

But do you know what is the greatest danger, by far, in the life of a young Black Life That Matters? You know what it is that is so dangerous, that an Iraq tour, or even living in a bad neighbourhood in Chicago, pale in comparison?

Well, it’s easy.

It is….

It is….

It is….

His mother!