Bullets, Meet Mr Reinoehl

Mr Reinoehl, the murderer of the poor Patriot in Portland in the last days, has assumed room temperature after a sudden meeting with 30 or 40 bullets, courtesy of the US Marshals.

I hope there is a video.

The murderer had managed to give an interview to the ultra-left, and aptly named, Vice publication. In this interview he had, poor bastard that he was, even tried to let his murder appear as justified. These people live on another planet, one in which brains are not needed.

This is really the best possible outcome for the tragedy of the murder of Mr Danielson. No expensive trials, no social workers busying around the “patient”, no necessity to feed this individual for the next 40 years, all the while being accused of violating his human rights. The solution of the problem was fast, clean, and definitive.

Please save me the “every death is a tragedy” stuff. The death of Mr Danielson is a tragedy. The death of Mr Reinoehl is an outcome much to be desired, and satisfies a healthy, sensible, innate desire for justice which, if you preferred 5 years of trial and a life sentence for him, you have clearly lost.

The shooting will also, hopefully, put the scarce neurons of those activists lucky enough to be in possession of them in movement. They will, if there is some sense left in them, realise that there is no way they can play revolutionary hero and get away with it. It will be one hour of glory and blm or antifa bastards cheering you, followed by an accelerated course in being hunted, very possibly with a lethal outcome. The obvious desire for violence, in and out of the riots, of these people – all three men killed or wounded in Kenosha were felons – will, if they still have some brains left, find other channels than the shooting of innocent Patriots.

I suggest that they knock their head to the wall until they bleed, and repeat the exercise every day until they calm down.

It surely beats the meeting with the bullets of the US Marshals.